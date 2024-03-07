Prismecs Taps Adama Gaye as VP of Strategic Growth

Oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure expert joins leader in turnkey services solutions to expand industrial innovation around the globe

HOUSTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Prismecs , the leader in turnkey energy and industrial services solutions, announced the addition of Adama Gaye as the new Vice President of Strategic Growth. Gaye brings 20 years of experience in international business and geopolitics to a company that’s gained momentum in emerging markets since its founding in 2019. His work with Prismecs aims to enable some of the world’s toughest operations with agile and innovative service solutions.



“Prismecs is focused on innovation, truly enabling industrial execution in a world that seems to be stuck in never-ending planning,” said Junaid Ali, CEO of Prismecs. “The seamless integration of diverse expertise that Adama brings to the table is the perfect fit as we strategically expand around the globe.”

An expert and author on international relations, Gaye has global expertise in water, energy, and infrastructure. He’s a former Director of Communication at ECOWAS, West Africa's leading regional organization, and a former member of the executive management committee at Ecobank, the leading independent regional banking group with operations in 33 African countries. Gaye has also received degrees from several prestigious universities including Oxford and Sorbonne, as well as serving time as a Fellow at Harvard University, Johns Hopkins School of Advance International Studies (SAIS), Beijing University, and Stanford University.

“It’s an honor to join Prismecs and be tasked with bringing industrial innovation to areas of the world where we can help transform local economies and promote sustainability,” said Adama Gaye, VP of Strategic Growth at Prismecs. “By strategically adapting advanced technologies, we can elevate local industries, fostering a future where operational efficiency and ecological responsibility are seamlessly integrated."

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Prismecs works with industrial businesses and organizations from oil and gas and power to energy and telecom. The company has expertise in current issues like how to resource demand efficiently, and optimizing internal and external operations through strategic use of tech, expertise, and a worldview. Since 2019, Prismecs has expanded its service offerings, consistently growing the workforce to be ahead of trends and supporting the diversification of its portfolio to meet evolving industry demands. The growth reflects robust international and domestic expansion serving 15+ countries across five continents.

Prismecs is the leader in turnkey energy and industrial services solutions for industrial businesses and organizations within the oil & gas, power, energy, and telecom sectors. The company offers comprehensive and innovative engineering solutions (EPCM), reliable operations and maintenance support, and cutting-edge technology services.

Prismecs is a dedicated partner for efficiently managing and optimizing operations, currently delivering a robust suite of services in 15+ countries across five continents. Prismecs strengthens access to industrial markets from project inception to product delivery and personnel support by delivering integrated, turnkey solutions for the world’s toughest operations. To learn more, visit www.prismecs.com.

