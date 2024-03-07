Matica Group establishing first North American manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Matica Group (Matica), a global identity and payment solutions provider, today announced it is establishing its first North American manufacturing operation in Spartanburg County. The company’s $2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Matica designs, manufactures, and markets payment and identity systems. The company has 200 employees and 11 facilities worldwide, including a technology support office in Greenville County.

The company will manufacture central identification issuance systems at the new 38,000-square-foot facility located at 2750 S. Highway 14 in Greer. Products include large-scale card personalization networks and desktop models.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Matica team should contact the company’s Human Resources Department (hr.us@maticagroup.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We have had our sights on opening a factory in the U.S. for some time, since it is the world’s largest market for our specialized field of identification and payment solutions. South Carolina consistently ranks as one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S. and this, combined with our existing expert technical staff already being located here, meant that Greer made perfect sense as a location for our new facility. The local associations and authorities have been extremely supportive, and we feel very welcome and look forward to a successful future.”

-Matica Group Founder and CEO Sandro Camilleri

“Our world-class workforce and pro-business approach continues to attract major international companies to South Carolina. We are thrilled this reputation prompted Matica Group to choose Spartanburg County for its first manufacturing operations in North America.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“As Matica Group adds to its presence in the Upstate with this new manufacturing operation, we look forward to supporting the company in establishing a legacy in South Carolina. These investments contribute to an evolving economy that is one of the most competitive business climates in the United States.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Spartanburg County is a great place to do business, and that was part of why Matica Group decided to bring its manufacturing operations to Greer. We’re excited to welcome them to our county and our incredibly strong manufacturing community.”

-Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

“The arrival of the new Matica Group factory represents a significant boost to Greer’s economy. Products from this new facility will serve the entire state of South Carolina. This is more than an investment in our city; it signifies a vote of confidence in our community’s potential. Together, with companies like the Matica Group, Greer is setting the stage for a future of innovation and economic success.”

-Greer Mayor Rick Danner

FIVE FAST FACTS