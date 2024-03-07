The world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas, will be held in Chicago, April 9-11
The event includes an exhibition floor with more than 1,000 solution providers and an expected 16,000 registered attendees
The aviation MRO community will gather for the world's largest industry event, Aviation Week Network's 29th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), April 9-11 for the first time in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium, also April 9-11 (#MALMS). Both events will be held at McCormick Place, South Building.
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network
The conference will feature high-level speakers offering the industry insights, including a keynote address by John M. Holmes, President and CEO of AAR, who has built a singular reputation as a high-performance and adaptive leader in the global aviation aftermarket. Maria Deacon, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations for United Airlines, will deliver the MRO America’s Hometown Airline Address.
See here for the full agenda: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html
Timely topics include:
• MRO Workforce Initiatives & Strategic Partnerships
• Aftermarket M&A and Drivers for Deal-Making
• Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges in the Engines Market
• The Cutting Edge: Leading the Evolution of GenAI and Predictive Mx
• USM Data Blast and the State of the Part-Outs Market
• Supply Chain Risk Prediction and Mitigation
• When the Regulatory Environment is Impacting Industry Growth
• OEM Insights and Priorities Panel
The event includes an exhibition floor with more than 1,000 solution providers and an expected 16,000 registered attendees. These numbers reflect the largest MRO Americas in its 29-year history. The exhibition floor will feature engaging content including sessions, case histories and product briefings covering the hottest topics and industry trends at the Go Live! Theater.
“We are thrilled to bring MRO Americas to Chicago for our largest ever event. MRO Americas attracts the largest and most influential group in the aviation MRO arena, and we have an impressive speaker line up and a massive exhibition hall,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “The event plays an integral role in our customers’ business operations and is the place to be for making deals, gaining insight, and networking with peers, customers, and prospective customers.”
The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 9, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors. To register for MRO Americas see here: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/register.html
MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. The Diamond Sponsor is AAR. Platinum Sponsors are Airbus, Boeing, Chromalloy, Delta TechOps, GE Aerospace, HAECO, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, Setna iO, Standard Aero, and Triumph, and United Technical Operations.
See here for a full list of sponsors: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/sponsors/sponsors.html
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
