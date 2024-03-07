USO brings Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on tour to U.S. service members and their families in Korea

The iconic cheerleading team celebrated its 85th USO Tour

Arlington, VA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders joined forces with the USO from Feb. 22-26, 2024 to visit four military bases across South Korea; Camp Walker, Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey and Camp Bonifas. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hosted dance performances, a youth cheer clinic, and meet and greets with service members and families. They also visited with service members to learn about their missions and equipment, participated in a reenlistment ceremony, and joined a Coffee Connection to offer work/life balance tips and a makeup and hair tutorial for service members’ spouses and interested soldiers.

“We are excited to continue the 44-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders touring South Korea, the site of the first Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders tour in 1979,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President of the USO’s Global Entertainment Division. “This tour allows us to show those on the front lines of freedom how much their service and sacrifice means to us back home. We are honored to be able to help strengthen the well-being of those serving in our military and their families in Korea where service members are either separated from their families, or, if accompanied, are a long way from home.”

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is proud to partner with the USO to support those in America’s military and their families wherever they are deployed,” said Shelly Roper-McCaslin, Special Projects Coordinator and Tour Manager for the DCC. “The heartfelt efforts to remind those who serve, how much we value the crucial work that keeps us free and safe and to bring a piece of home to them, have been an important part of our organization’s history.”

This tour was the 85th tour in which the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have participated with the USO to bring smiles and joy to service members around the world. It was the 39th tour to Korea since their first USO tour in 1979.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders:

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, also known as “America’s Sweethearts”, have been often imitated throughout the league, but never equaled in terms of beauty, style, athleticism and worldwide popularity since their inception in the 1970s. The blue and white star-spangled uniforms have unquestionably become an iconic symbol of America. The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History welcomed artifacts from the team, underscoring their cultural significance in sports and entertainment history. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform for more than 80,000 fans at all home games in AT&T Stadium. The team was featured in two made-for-television movies and has a widespread presence in branded merchandise including a collector’s edition Barbie, posters and calendars. With 16 Seasons of “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Making The Team,” they became the subject of Country Music Television’s longest running and highest rated TV show in CMT history. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also perform around the world on USO Tours for American military personnel and families. They received the first-ever USO “Spirit of Hope Award” the USO’s 50th Anniversary Award, induction into the VFW Hall of Fame, and have been awarded the American Legion’s Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of the many years of dedicated service to the men, women and families of American Armed Forces.

