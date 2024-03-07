Submit Release
Cottagecore Fantasy Novel Combines Love, Revenge, Death, and Rebirth Into A Stunning Debut Novel

THE FAULIESIAN SHAWL Joins Palmetto Publishing’s Unique Blend of YA Fantasy

Charleston, SC, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Unveiling just after the festive season, The Fauliesian Shawl is a must-have novel for winter book clubs and snug nights by the fire as the new year unfolds. This one-of-a-kind novel transcends age groups, the perfect companion for literary escape, where strength of character trumps evil.

In the fictional land of Cayllan, war ravages the land. A humble herbalist named Rayline receives a seemingly ordinary shawl from the Prince of Fauliese one day — a gift that changes her life in a way she never imagined.

Chaos continues to rain around her, but the shawl is special. Rayline turns to it for courage, peace, comfort, and hope — all virtues she must hold when an impossible choice set before her will determine the fate of her land’s two kingdoms.

Written for middle grade and YA readers searching for that perfect cozy fantasy read, The Fauliesian Shawl blends moral, virtuous stories into a cottagecore narrative that inspires readers and encourages personal growth.

The Fauliesian Shawl is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @kav_author

About the Author:

KAV, a passionate storyteller from Wisconsin, tells enchanting tales to captivate the hearts of readers. With a deep love for writing, KAV's storytelling prowess takes you on a journey through fantastical realms, where her imaginative worlds and compelling characters come to life. When she's not writing, KAV enjoys crocheting, drawing, and spending quality time with her family and two beloved cats. KAV's debut novel, The Fauliesian Shawl, is a testament to her creative spirit, offering readers a unique blend of fantasy, moral themes, and gripping adventures.

Media Contact: KAV, katvan97@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, KAV

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

