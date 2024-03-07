Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Mekinist, trametinib, Date of authorisation: 30/06/2014, Revision: 30, Status: Authorised

Mekinist has been studied in patients whose cancer had the BRAF V600 mutation.

Melanoma

Mekinist was more effective than the cancer medicines dacarbazine or paclitaxel at controlling melanoma that had spread to other parts of the body or could not be removed surgically. This was based on a main study involving 322 patients who received either Mekinist or the comparator medicine and which measured how long patients lived until their disease got worse. Patients taking Mekinist lived on average for 4.8 months before their disease getting worse, compared with 1.5 months for patients given dacarbazine or paclitaxel.

In an additional study Mekinist did not show any benefit when given to patients who did not respond to previous treatment with another cancer medicine that blocked BRAF.

Two additional studies on melanoma that had spread to other parts of the body or could not be removed surgically looked at using the combination of Mekinist and dabrafenib. In one study, 423 patients were given either the combination or dabrafenib alone. Patients given the combination lived for 11 months without their disease worsening compared with 8.8 months for those given dabrafenib alone. In a second study involving 704 patients, Mekinist with dabrafenib was compared with another medicine for melanoma, vemurafenib. Patients given the combination lived on average 25.6 months versus 18 months with vemurafenib.

In a study involving 870 patients with stage III melanoma that had been removed surgically, the combination of Mekinist and dabrafenib given for 1 year was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment). Some 40% of patients treated with the combination either died or had their disease come back after an average of about 3.5 years compared with 59% of patients receiving placebo.

Non-small cell lung cancer

In one main study, 171 patients with non-small cell lung cancer received either dabrafenib combined with Mekinist or dabrafenib alone. The main measure of effectiveness was the percentage of patients who responded completely or partially to treatment. Response to treatment was assessed using body scans and patients’ clinical data. The use of Mekinist and dabrafenib led to a response in over 60% of the patients, compared with 23% of patients using dabrafenib alone.

