TRNDY STUDIOS Aims To Expand into Luxury with a Call for Investors

TRNDY STUDIOS, founded by designer Tymir Barksdale, aims to dominate the luxury market with innovative designs, and a commitment to diversity and genderless fashion.

New York City, New York, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion trends, despite having seasons and fashion shows, are constantly evolving at a rapid pace. And TRNDY STUDIOS is not just keeping up; it’s setting this pace. Founded by the visionary designer Tymir Barksdale, this young streetwear label has garnered attention for its innovative designs, high-tech fabrics, and commitment to diversity and genderless fashion. Now, with aspirations to conquer the luxury market, TRNDY STUDIOS is issuing a call to investors to join them on their journey to the top.

Barksdale’s entrepreneurial spirit combined with his artistic nature was evident from the start. Fresh out of high school, he eschewed traditional education in favor of diving headfirst into the beautiful world of fashion. Inspired by the vibrant streets of New York City, he set out on a mission to create a brand that captured the essence of urban culture while pushing the boundaries of style. He recalls, “I was supposed to spell the brand word as TRENDY. But as I started to design the clothing line for the brand, I had the eureka moment of making my brand as quirky as I am and my designs are, changing it to TRNDY.”

The brand’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Since its inception in 2015, TRNDY STUDIOS has been featured in prestigious publications like Vogue, and GQ, and secured a coveted spot in New York City’s Flying Solo store. The brand also made an appearance on the runway, first in 2016 and later in 2018. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tymir remained undeterred, using the downtime to refocus and strategize on the brand’s next chapter.

Now, with the new collection on the horizon, TRNDY STUDIOS is poised to make its mark on the luxury market. Tymir envisions a line of unisex pieces that exude class and sophistication, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed by the glitz and glamor of events like the Met Gala. It’s a bold step for a brand rooted in streetwear, but one that reflects Tymir Barksdale’s unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity.

However, Barksdale understands that he cannot accomplish his vision alone. That’s why he’s calling on like-minded investors to join him in shaping the future of fashion. With their support, TRNDY STUDIOS can accelerate its expansion into the luxury market, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

For Tymir Barksdale, fashion is more than just clothes; it’s a way of life. It’s about self-expression, empowerment, and breaking down barriers. Through TRNDY STUDIOS, he hopes to inspire others to embrace their individuality and express themselves boldly and unapologetically.

As TRNDY STUDIOS prepares to embark on its next chapter, one thing is clear: the future of fashion is bold, diverse, and unmistakably “TRNDY.”

Name: Tymir Barksdale

Email: iamtrndyboy@gmail.com



