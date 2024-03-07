Auditor Blaha Announces 2024 Update to the Infrastructure Stress Transparency Tool - March 7, 2024

Submit Release
Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – “The Infrastructure Stress Transparency Tool helps Minnesotans understand the physical and financial condition of water and sewer systems throughout the state,” said Auditor Blaha. “The Tool is a collaboration between visualization experts from the University of Minnesota, the OSA, and data experts from several state agencies.”

The Tool provides maps and reports on the size, capacity, location, age, finances, and users of water and sewer systems for an individual city or special service district that provides these services.

The Infrastructure Stress Transparency Tool is now updated with the most current financial and other water and sewer infrastructure data. The Tool can be accessed on the OSA website.

The Tool allows users to:

  • Display city and special service district data
  • Filter for regional and statewide analysis
  • Generate reports on age and amount of infrastructure, financial performance of drinking water or wastewater treatment enterprise funds, and more
  • Perform side-by-side comparisons of entities
  • View data by county, water basins, watersheds, and legislative district maps

The initial Infrastructure Stress Transparency Tool was launched in 2016. It is a continued collaboration between U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota and infrastructure data experts from the Office of the State Auditor, Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Infrastructure Alliance (formerly MN 2050), Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.

Work is currently underway to update the look and functionality of both the dashboard and mapping features.

