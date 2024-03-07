Mining Metal Market Size to Worth $1.6 Trillion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.1%: AMR

The global shift toward renewable energy sources and the electrification of transportation require significant amount of certain metals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. This is expected to drive the demand for mining activities to secure a sustainable supply chain for these materials. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and implementation of stringent environmental regulations foster the adoption of more sustainable and responsible mining practices

Wilmington, Delaware , March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mining metal Market by Type (Iron, Aluminum, Manganese, Chromium, Copper, Zinc, Titanium, Lead, Nickel, Lithium, Gold, Platinum, Silver, and Others) and End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global mining metal market was valued at $1.0 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.



The global shift toward renewable energy sources and the electrification of transportation require significant amount of certain metals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. This is expected to drive the demand for mining activities to secure a sustainable supply chain for these materials. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and implementation of stringent environmental regulations foster the adoption of more sustainable and responsible mining practices. This may lead to increased investment in technologies that reduce the environmental impact of mining operations. Moreover, changes in global trade policies, tariffs, and geopolitical considerations can influence the mining metal market. Trade tensions and policy shifts may impact the availability and pricing of metals. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1 Trillion Market Size in 2032 $1.6 Trillion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type and End-use Industry Drivers Rise in demand for base metals from the electrical and electronics sectors Growth of the construction industry Opportunity Surge in global EV production Restraint Stringent environmental regulations

On the basis of type, the copper metal segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly two-fourths of the global mining metal market revenue, as in submerged mining metal, the membrane modules are submerged directly in the mixed liquor within the bioreactor tank. Copper is widely used in construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing. As the global economy is expanding, there is an increased demand for copper in various industries, such as construction, electronics, and transportation. However, the aluminum segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the construction industry accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing more than two-fifths of the global mining metal market revenue, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period The growth of commercial and industrial sectors contributes to increased demand for metals. Office buildings, factories, warehouses, and other industrial facilities require significant amounts of metal for construction and equipment

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mining metal market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large population base, rapid urbanization coupled with rise in construction activities, and improvement in standards of living.

Antofagasta plc

Rio Tinto

Teck Resources Limited

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Anglo American

Freeport-McMoRan

Capstone Copper

Barrick Gold Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

BHP

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mining metal market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

