Vaultinum to showcase Tech Due Diligence Solutions at Tech Innovation Conference in London

LONDON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a leader in Tech Due Diligence, announces its participation in the Tech Innovation Conference in London, on March 21. Hosted by Real Deals Media, this prestigious event gathers top Private Equity firms and technology experts to discuss current trends and future advancements in the tech industry.



Vaultinum’s Chief Technology Officer, Guillaume Acard, is slated to present the company’s latest advancements in Tech Due Diligence solutions. These enhancements include a comprehensive scan of the software source code and the Git history, to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, open-source compliance issues, scalability challenges. The solution now also includes an evaluation of the maturity of AI models in companies claiming to utilise AI technology. This new feature will provide investors with a deeper understanding of the AI capabilities of their potential investments, offering actionable insights to mitigate risks and secure investments.

Guillaume Acard commented, "Participating in the Tech Innovation Conference is a valuable opportunity for Vaultinum to showcase our latest improvements. Our goal is to equip investors with the tools they need to confidently assess and mitigate the inherent risks in tech acquisitions."

By showcasing at the event, Vaultinum reaffirms its commitment to guiding funds towards investments in technology companies that are set to drive growth and deliver value.

About Vaultinum:

Vaultinum is a globally recognised company specializing in the protection and auditing of software and technological assets. For over four decades, Vaultinum has offered innovative solutions that protect intellectual property, guarantee business continuity, and mitigate digital asset risks. Vaultinum’s commitment to enhancing the security and viability of technology investments continues to set industry standards.