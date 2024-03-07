MDC offers free virtual and in-person turkey hunting classes March 23 in Blue Springs

Submit Release
Kansas City, Mo. – Few things stir the spring woods and a hunter’s mind like tom turkeys gobbling in their courtship rituals with the hens. That’s why turkey hunters are passionate about their sport. Learn how to hunt gobblers when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Introduction to Turkey Hunting class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The same class will be offered online at the same time.

Wild turkeys are a cautious bird and getting close to them is a challenge. But the toms will come in to calls replicating the sounds that hens make. John Rittel, MDC conservation education assistant, will talk about the equipment, strategies, scouting, and turkey calls needed to be a successful turkey hunter.

Introduction to Turkey Hunting is open to participants ages 9 and older. It is appropriate for families. Children ages 9 to 15 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is required. To register for the in-person class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48x. To register for the virtual class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48Y.

