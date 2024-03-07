The objective of this perspective article is to determine the extent to which processes operating across the air–sea interface are considered in international environmental policy. The ocean is usually important but rarely a defining feature in such policies. We will begin with a brief introduction to the existing relevant treaties and policy frameworks. The provisions within these treaties will be analyzed for instances when air–sea interactions are considered and when they are not. We aim to establish that there is a lack of consideration in international regulation of the interaction between the atmosphere and the ocean, something that is not compatible with the environmental reality. Consequently, we point out examples where we think the air–sea interface could have been incorporated in international legislation. The question of why there is a gap between science and policy, regarding air–sea interactions, is posed and our hypotheses for the answers are outlined. The concept of so-called soft law and related instruments, such as the 2015 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, are discussed. We finalize this review with our recommendations for future policymaking across the air–sea interface.

van Doorn E., Marandino C. A., Peters A. J. & Keywood M., 2024. Science, international law, and policy across the air–sea interface. Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene 12(1): 00047. doi: 10.1525/elementa.2023.00047. Article.

