Leland Manford Stenehjem, Jr. 1945-2024

Leland Manford Stenehjem, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Phoenix, Arizona on February 28, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Living Water Lutheran Church located at 9201 East Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Leland Manford Stenehjem Jr.,78, was born on September 16, 1945, to Leland Sr. and Judith Stenehjem in Watford City, North Dakota. Lee was delivered at home by his grandfather, Dr. POC Johnson. Lee grew up in Watford City, attending school at the local elementary and high schools. Lee found a passion in Boy Scouts. He went on to gain the highest honor in scouting, the Eagle Scout award. Lee continued his support for scouting his entire life.

Lee graduated from Watford City High School in 1963 and from the University of North Dakota, where he received his BA in 1967 and his JD degree from UND School of Law, graduating in 1970. He attended George Washington Law School in Washington DC and received a master's in law. He served four years in the Army Judge Advocate Generals Corp (JAG) in Arlington, Virginia, and while there he was a social aide at the White House under President Nixon and President Ford. He served as Clerk of the U.S. Court of Military Appeals in Washington, D.C. before returning to Fargo, North Dakota where he joined the Lamb, Schaefer, McNair, and Larson Law Firm.

He was appointed by North Dakota Governor Allen Olson to be North Dakota's Commissioner of Banks and Financial Institutions, serving as State Examiner and Chairman of the State Banking Board. Later as Director of Office Management and Budget from 1983 to 1985. Lee served as the Chairman of the Board of the First National Bank of Fessenden and Senior Partner in the law firm of Stenehjem, Foss, and Moore in Bismarck. He was President of Independent Community Bankers of American (ICBA) in 1996 through 1997, being the first son of a former ICBA President who served in the same office 32 years earlier. Lee was a President at First International Bank & Trust and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors until his retirement in 2007.

Lee received many awards over the years. He received the North Dakota National Leadership Award of Excellence from North Dakota Governor Edward T. Schafer and was Northwestern Financial Review Banker of the Year in 1997. He received the Order of the White Buffalo Award from the State of South Dakota.

Lee was also a published author writing two books, "The GREAT the LATE (almost) UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!" and will be releasing a third book in the coming months. Lee had a great passion for his country, believing we as parents and grandparents have a duty to make our world a better place for our kids and grandkids. He served it proudly!!

Lee and Sue Hartmann knew each other for several years, both working in the financial industry in North Dakota. They married in 2009 and have been together for 37 years. They enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad. They were both sports enthusiasts, attending many nieces, nephews, grandsons, and granddaughters sporting events. Lee was an avid runner for 42 years. Together they lived in Fargo, North Dakota and Scottsdale/Phoenix, Arizona.

Lee is survived by his loving wife Sue, sons Troy Hartmann (Cindy) and Rusty Hartmann (Julie); grandsons Sam Hartmann and Brady Hartmann; granddaughter Olivia Hartmann; brother Stephen L. Stenehjem (Gretchen); sister Joan Rustvang (Jon); nephews S. Peter Stenehjem (Stacey), Erik Stenehjem (Jessica), Jeffrey Rustvang (Sidney), Michael Rustvang (Madeline); nieces Kira Stenehjem Noll (Greg), Dr. Kristen Stenehjem, and Erin Rustvang Sidwell (Kevin); as well as numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Sr., and Judy Stenehjem. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Leland M. Stenehjem Jr.

The full obituary may be found here: https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/bismarcktribune/name/leland-stenehjem-obituary?id=54558419