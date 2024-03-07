Data Center Equipment Market to Witness Major Growth by 2030 | Digi International, Broadcom, Fortinet
Stay up to date with Data Center Equipment Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Center Equipment market to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2024-2030). ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Center Equipment market to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Data Center Equipment Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Data Center Equipment market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Data Center Equipment market. The Data Center Equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 110.5 Billion at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 53.8 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Digi International (United States), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), F5, Inc. (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), Asetek, Inc. A/S (Denmark), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), NTT Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (United States)
Definition:
The data center equipment market refers to the industry segment involved in the production, distribution, and sale of hardware, software, and infrastructure components used in data centers. Data centers are facilities designed to store, process, manage, and distribute digital data and applications for various purposes, including cloud computing, enterprise IT operations, internet services, and telecommunications. Networking equipment provides connectivity and communication within data centers and between data centers and external networks. This includes switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers, network security appliances, and network cabling infrastructure.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for social media and big data
Market Drivers:
The exponential growth of data and the need for storage and processing capabilities
Market Opportunities:
The increasing demand for cloud computing services
Market Restraints:
The advanced technology and infrastructure required for efficient data centres
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Data Center Equipment market segments by Types: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Power Distribution Units, Cooling Systems, Security Systems
Detailed analysis of Data Center Equipment market segments by Applications: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: Digi International (United States), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), F5, Inc. (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), Asetek, Inc. A/S (Denmark), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), NTT Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Data Center Equipment market by value and volume.
-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Data Center Equipment market.
-To showcase the development of the Data Center Equipment market in different parts of the world.
-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Data Center Equipment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Data Center Equipment market.
-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Data Center Equipment market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Data Centre Equipment Market Breakdown by Product Type (Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Power Distribution Units, Cooling Systems, Security Systems) by End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Data Center Equipment market report:
– Detailed consideration of Data Center Equipment market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Data Center Equipment market-leading players.
– Data Center Equipment market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Data Center Equipment market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Data Center Equipment near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Data Center Equipment market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Data Center Equipment market for long-term investment?
