Add a second number on the same phone for just $10 per month with Verizon’s new service plan

Get savings on Verizon’s new service that gives you the ability to add a second number on one phone

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve ever wanted access to more than one phone number without having to carry around a separate cell phone and pay a full-price plan, Verizon has you covered. Today, Verizon announced the launch of Second Number1, a new plan that allows customers to get a second unlimited talk and text lines on their same phone for a limited-time cost of just $10 per month.



Why we’re launching Second Number: Customers increasingly use two phone numbers to manage their busy lives. From safely selling on online marketplaces to operating side gigs, to replacing landlines or getting a special number just for family, customers want access to a second phone number—and often, get a second phone to do so.

With Second Number, Verizon is offering customers a solution so that they don’t need two phones for separate numbers. And until June 5, you can lock in Second Number for just $10 per month (plus fees). Customers who sign up after June 5 can get Second Number for $15 per month (plus fees).

Who’s eligible for Second Number? Second Number is available to all new and existing Verizon consumer postpaid customers with a Dual SIM device. If a customer upgrades their device, Second Number lines will automatically transfer.

What’s the experience like? With Second Number, the customer can enjoy the seamless integration of eSIM technology at a great price. Customer’s swap between lines for phone and messaging apps. When receiving an incoming call or SMS text message, you’ll see which line is receiving the call or message; when replying to a message, the same number that received the message will be the one to send the message.

How to get Second Number: Learn more about Verizon’s new service by visiting https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/add-ons/mobile/second-number/. You can enroll in Second Number online, or by visiting your local Verizon retail store.

1. Valid for customers with an existing line with Verizon and dual SIM capable devices only. Introductory price of $10/line if you sign up before 6.5.2024. $15/mo thereafter. Terms & Conditions: Second Number is a second mobile number added to a Dual SIM capable smartphone, where one line of service is already in use on the Verizon Network. The second number will have Unlimited Talk and Text in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Data services (other than text) will be supplied by the Primary line only. If more than 50% of your usage is in Mexico and/or Canada, Verizon may discontinue service. Some devices may not be compatible with all features supported by the Verizon network, and there may be functional limitations to features such as visual voicemail for the second line. Primary line must remain active on an eligible plan and must remain on a Dual SIM device. If you move to an ineligible plan or device, the second number line will be disconnected within 30 days if you fail to return to a compatible plan and device.

