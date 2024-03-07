Anima Biotech to Present at RNA Leaders Europe Congress

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the Tech.Bio leader bringing AI to mRNA biology, today announced their participation in the upcoming RNA Leaders Europe Congress taking place on March 13th – 14th, 2024 in Basel, Switzerland.



During the congress, Anima’s Vice President of Business Development, Gal Gur, Ph.D., will participate in two roundtable sessions, both focused on the topic of, “Target selection – lessons learned from small molecules RNA Biology,” to discuss her learnings from working on target selection in the mRNA biology space. The sessions are taking place on March 14th at 9:05 AM and 9:50 AM CET. Additionally, Gal will give a presentation titled, "Bringing AI to mRNA Biology for the Discovery of mRNA Drugs and Targets,” on March 14th at 11:20 AM CET. The presentation will discuss how Anima’s mRNA Lightning platform can visualize the complete mRNA life cycle from multiple disease models using high content - high throughput mRNA imaging technologies and how it can decode mRNA biology underlying disease phenotypes using AI. She will also discuss the platform’s applications in drug and target discovery, mRNA vaccine optimization, and RNA-based drug optimization with examples and case studies in oncology and immunology.

The RNA Leaders Europe Congress program features scientific tracks covering in-depth development strategies, trends, and technologies across the entire long and small RNA spectrum. The congress provides an opportunity to join key stakeholders to examine new data and case studies, assess the latest technologies and their potential, and forge the collaborations needed to bring new discoveries to market.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is a recognized leader in small molecule mRNA drugs. Backed by our strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda and Abbvie, our mRNA lightning™ platform is bringing AI to mRNA biology. With our proprietary visualization technologies, we have generated over 2 billion images of the mRNA life cycle in cells and train disease-specific image neural networks that visually recognize the mRNA regulatory pathways underlying disease mechanisms. With our tera-scale platform, we conduct millions of automated biology experiments, screening for active molecules that revert the images of diseased cells back to a healthy phenotype. Our MOAi technology uses mRNA biology knowledge graph, LLM, and the Lightning co-pilot to identify their mechanisms of actions and molecular targets. Anima's wholly owned disclosed pipeline of mRNA biology modulators is in Immunology (Lung fibrosis candidate advancing in preclinical stage), in Oncology (Solid tumors lead compounds entering preclinical stage and additional programs against Lymphoma and Neuroblastoma), in Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease and Pain). In addition to our own pipeline, we established strategic collaborations with Pharma in the discovery of mRNA drugs, targets, and vaccines. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 16 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X at @AnimaBiotech.

