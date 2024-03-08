Fútbol Doctors Network Hosts International Summit on Elite Sports Medicine
Player First! Leading Sports Medicine Doctors Unite in Madrid to Share Elite Athlete Medical Solutions
Elite athletes require elite care. This summit is a unique opportunity to share best practices and push the boundaries of sports medicine, ultimately benefiting athletes and the broader public.”MADRID, SPAIN, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fútbol Doctors Network will host its International Summit on Elite Sports Medicine, bringing together top medical minds from renowned European football clubs, U.S. sports franchises, surgeons and more. Celebrating its first anniversary, the organization invites medical professionals and students, sports enthusiasts and scientists, physical therapists and more to explore cutting-edge healthcare techniques for elite athletes, as well as its application to the broader population.
— Dr. Niko Mihic, Real Madrid
Keynote lectures include:
* "Emergency Care on the Pitch" by Dr. Gary O'Driscoll (Manchester United)
* "Bringing Aspects of Elite Athlete Care to the General Public" by Dr. Niko Mihić (Real Madrid)
* "Winning the Nobel Prize" by Dr. Carl Hendrik-Heldin (Chairman, Nobel Prize Committee)
* "Anatomy of Performance" by Dr. Christopher S. Ahmad (New York Yankees)
* "Cartilage Repair " by Dr. Kristofer Jones (Los Angeles Lakers)
View the full agenda here: https://futboldocsnetwork.com/agenda/
Held at HM Sanchinarro University Hospital, the conference aims to spark dialogue on player protection and translating sports medicine applications to the broader public. Medical students worldwide are invited to attend for free, fostering the next generation of sports medicine professionals.
Join the conversation and register now for this premier event in Madrid!
About Fútbol Doctors Network
United by the mission "Player First", Fútbol Doctors Network is a pioneering organization founded by a group of experienced medical doctors who work with the top football clubs, U.S. sports teams and professional athletes. Our goal is to optimize player care by providing access to a network of top doctors and best-in-class healthcare advisory services. We aim to optimize player performance, prevent and manage injuries, and accelerate recovery for sports teams worldwide. Our founding members, including doctors from Arsenal, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Manchester United, Monaco, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, and AC Milan among others, have come together to create a hub for medical care excellence in professional sports. By organizing international conferences and offering expert advice, we strive to prioritize player well-being and elevate the standards of sports medicine.
For further information please contact:
info@futboldocsnetwork.com
www.futboldocsnetwork.com
Daniel Sheth
Fútbol Doctors Network
+34 608 48 46 34
info@futboldocsnetwork.com