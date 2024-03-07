Forsys Obtains Renewal of Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL-3638) for its Namibplass Uranium Deposit

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia (“Ministry”) has renewed the Company’s Namibplaas Exclusive Prospecting License (“EPL”)– 3638, that forms part of its Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa1”).



This licence has been renewed for a further two years until February 2026. In September 2022 Forsys has also made an application to the Ministry to convert EPL-3638 to a full 25-year Mining Licence (“ML"), and this submission is pending as ML-251. EPL-3638 remains in good standing while the Ministry processes Forsys’ ML-251 submission.

“EPL-3638 covers a strategic land position with significant exploration upside,” commented Pine Van Wyk, Forsys’ In-Country Director. “We greatly appreciate the Ministry’s continued support as we accelerate development of the Norasa project and continue to work closely with the Ministry in obtaining the ML.”





Figure 1: Permits obtained

1 The Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa“) is wholly-owned by the Company’s 100% subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. (“Valencia Uranium”) and comprises the Valencia uranium deposits (held under ML-149) ("Valencia”) and the Namibplaas uranium deposit (under EPL-3638, application for ML-251) (“Nambiplaas”).

