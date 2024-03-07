Learn & Work Ecosystem Library Announces New Research Center and Request for Participation Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Learn & Work Ecosystem Library is proud to announce a new Research Center on the open access website that will include scholarly materials, tools, and professional development resources related to the learn-and-work ecosystem. The Research Center includes the following categories and content:



Library Lens - The Library collection, constantly evolving as new content is added and new connections are generated, is itself an information database to be analyzed. Through the Library Lens, Library briefs and reports will explore trends within the ecosystem and insights revealed by analysis of website use.

- The Library collection, constantly evolving as new content is added and new connections are generated, is itself an information database to be analyzed. Through the Library Lens, Library briefs and reports will explore trends within the ecosystem and insights revealed by analysis of website use. Professional Development Hub - A space dedicated to professional development resources produced by the Library, including webinars and a newsletter.

- A space dedicated to professional development resources produced by the Library, including webinars and a newsletter. Special Projects - A space dedicated to collaborative projects designed to support the use and improvement of the Library. This includes exploring use of the Library as an open educational resource or instructional tool, use case studies, and assessment of the content’s currency and adequacy.

- A space dedicated to collaborative projects designed to support the use and improvement of the Library. This includes exploring use of the Library as an open educational resource or instructional tool, use case studies, and assessment of the content’s currency and adequacy. Consultation with Librarian - If users need assistance finding information or are unsure whether the Library addresses specific research questions, the Learn & Work Ecosystem Librarian is available to help. Questions submitted by email or contact form will initiate an asynchronous email consultation and present options for further collaboration.

- If users need assistance finding information or are unsure whether the Library addresses specific research questions, the Learn & Work Ecosystem Librarian is available to help. Questions submitted by email or contact form will initiate an asynchronous email consultation and present options for further collaboration. Researcher Showcase - A space for researchers to present their projects and findings related to the learn-and-work ecosystem. Reports and findings coded to the library classifications (cross-referenced) are found in this section.

- A space for researchers to present their projects and findings related to the learn-and-work ecosystem. Reports and findings coded to the library classifications (cross-referenced) are found in this section. Online Newspaper - Through partnerships, the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library users can easily access articles on evergreen topics in the learn-and-work ecosystem.

Within the new Research Center’s Special Projects category is an opportunity to build a “Community of Learners and Library Partnership” through a Request for Participation .

“We are proud of the work that has gone into the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library over the last year, and ready to expand our content and research capabilities,” said Holly Zanville , founder and project lead of the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library. “We’re also excited to launch the first Request for Participation (RFP): Community of Learners/Library Partnership. The Library is seeking students, faculty, staff, and researchers (working singly or in teams) from colleges, universities, high schools, think tanks, and other organizations to explore the Library as an information resource during 2024.”



Selected applicants will review the Library’s resources to determine the extent to which the Library is a useful tool to learn about the learn-and-work ecosystem and to assist in acquiring information for educational and work-related uses. *Students could potentially earn credit at their educational facility for their research project. To learn more about the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library RFP , click here .

About:

The Learn & Work Ecosystem Library is a web-based library that collects, curates, and coordinates resources to make information easier to find, use, and maximize for diverse stakeholders in the learn-and-work ecosystem. The Library is affiliated with Credential As You Go , a movement to establish a nationally adopted incremental credential system that improves education and employment outcomes.

Media Contact:

Lucia Weathers, Learn & Work Ecosystem Library

E: Lucia@WeathersStrategyGroup.com

M: 317-287-9669