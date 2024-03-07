EU makes major step forward in the delivery of 2024 humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

The Commission has now contracted €81 million out of the overall humanitarian aid allocation of €125 million and is working on its disbursement to humanitarian partner organisations.

The EU has to date organised 41 air bridge flights to deliver over 1800 tonnes of aid to Palestinians via Egypt and is exploring further means of delivering lifesaving supplies.

This comes as Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is in Israel today to conclude his visit to the Middle East, after visiting the West Bank and Jordan yesterday. The objective of the visit is to reiterate the EU’s commitment to mobilising all possible means to provide humanitarian aid for Palestinians in need.

In Israel, the Commissioner met with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and shared the EU’s unequivocal call for the protection of civilians, unhindered and safe access for humanitarian aid into and across Gaza, whilst also reiterating the EU’s request for the release of all hostages. He also met with EU’s humanitarian partners on the ground.

Today the Commissioner has visited Kerem Shalom, the Israeli border crossing with the Gaza Strip, to emphasise the vital importance of allowing unimpeded and safe humanitarian access through all crossing points, while opening additional ones, including to the north of Gaza. The Commissioner has also visited the Nir Oz kibbutz, one of the multiple sites targeted by the heinous 7 October terrorist attacks by Hamas.