Commission approves €61.3 million Bulgarian State aid scheme to support farmers, producers of grain and oil crops, in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine

The European Commission has approved an approximately €61.3 million (BGN 120 million) Bulgarian scheme to support farmers, producers of grain and oil crops, in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, adopted by the Commission on 9 March 2023 and amended on 20 November 2023, to support measures in sectors which are key to accelerate the green transition and reduce fuel dependencies.

Under the scheme, the aid will consist in limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants. The measure will be open to producers of wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn and sunflower, that are at risk of losing financial liquidity due to the difficulties in the agricultural market provoked by the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In particular, under the Bulgarian scheme, the aid (i) will not exceed €280,000 per beneficiary; and (ii) will be granted no later than 30 June 2024. The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.