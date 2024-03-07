Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,627 in the last 365 days.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s 8 March International Women’s Day Message

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç released a statement on the occasion of 8 March, International Women’s Day. The statement released by Prof. Dr. Kılıç reads as follows:

 

“On the occasion of 8 March International Women’s Day, I wholeheartedly extend my best wishes to all women in our country as well as worldwide, especially to our female personnel members who contribute to our university. As once said by Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk; ‘Everything we see in the world is the creative work of women’. The value women add to our lives whether as mothers, wives, in business world, in our homes or in social life is beyond price. The course of life which begins in a woman’s womb, is once again influenced and shaped with the touches of woman in every aspect of the life. Being one of the top institutions that attach utmost importance on Gender Equality, our university has approximately 1,000 female personnel members who work devotedly together with male personnel members, contributing greatly to our institutional success. Being aware of the significant place of women in the society, Eastern Mediterranean University will always continue to set an example in this regard.

 

On this meaningful occasion, I would like to express my best wishes to all women in the world, hoping that women attain political, social and economic freedom and, equality, condemning all forms of physical, sexual, psychological, and economic violence against women.”

You just read:

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s 8 March International Women’s Day Message

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more