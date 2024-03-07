EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s 8 March International Women’s Day Message

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç released a statement on the occasion of 8 March, International Women’s Day. The statement released by Prof. Dr. Kılıç reads as follows:

“On the occasion of 8 March International Women’s Day, I wholeheartedly extend my best wishes to all women in our country as well as worldwide, especially to our female personnel members who contribute to our university. As once said by Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk; ‘Everything we see in the world is the creative work of women’. The value women add to our lives whether as mothers, wives, in business world, in our homes or in social life is beyond price. The course of life which begins in a woman’s womb, is once again influenced and shaped with the touches of woman in every aspect of the life. Being one of the top institutions that attach utmost importance on Gender Equality, our university has approximately 1,000 female personnel members who work devotedly together with male personnel members, contributing greatly to our institutional success. Being aware of the significant place of women in the society, Eastern Mediterranean University will always continue to set an example in this regard.

On this meaningful occasion, I would like to express my best wishes to all women in the world, hoping that women attain political, social and economic freedom and, equality, condemning all forms of physical, sexual, psychological, and economic violence against women.”