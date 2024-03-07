[Century-old Global Authority Is Optimistic About Macao] Nearly 250 International MICE Leaders Gathered in Macao to Attend 2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference

MACAU, March 7 - In line with the development strategy of “1+4” industries, another prominent international MICE event - 2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference - is scheduled to be held in Macao from 7 to 8 March, following the successful conclusion of the first international event - GBA International Sports Business Summit - held in February this year. UFI Managing Director/CEO Kai Hattendorf, and nearly 250 exhibition managers, professional exhibition organisers, and venue managers from 20 countries and regions, including European and ASEAN countries, will gather in Macao to attend the 2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference.

At the same time, in order to deepen the new “industry + MICE” development pattern, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised more than 30 representatives from the local MICE industry to participate in the Conference, seizing the opportunity to encourage Macao’s MICE sector to co-operate with their international counterparts, explore new international business opportunities and deepen the “Industry + MICE” new development pattern.

An Immersive Experience of the Multicultural Charm of Macao

The two-day event is featured with thematic activities such as expert panels and leader summits. After the Conference, a number of cultural and sports activities with local characteristics will also be organised, allowing international MICE visitors to gain an immersive experience Macao’s diversified development and multicultural atmosphere, as well as local people’s hospitality. These activities aim to stimulate their interests in organising exhibitions and conferences in Macao and expand international MICE visitor base. At the same time, Conference participants will be invited to experience and visit local communities, to expand the MICE industry’s positive impact on the community economy.

Thanks to a series of supporting measures by the Macao SAR government and the efforts made by all sectors of the society, over 1,000 convention and exhibition events were held in Macao in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.4 times. The goal for 2024 is to hold 1,500 MICE events. In addition, in accordance with the goals and main tasks set in the “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”, IPIM will continue to join hands with the industry to introduce high-quality branded MICE activities in Macao, and strive to increase the number of local UFI-accredited exhibitions from 11 (current) to 13-15 in 2028.