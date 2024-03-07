Simpson Associates win place on Police Digital Service Framework with their AI-powered Redaction Tool

YORK, United Kingdom, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Associates, a trusted Microsoft focused Data Transformation and AI business, is pleased to announce they have been successful in winning a place on the Police Digital Service (PDS) Redaction Tool Framework Agreement, with their AI-powered redaction tool RedactXpert. Now approved by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, RedactXpert helps UK police forces to ease the redaction burden and deliver considerable time savings, leading to improved police efficiency.



Developed in conjunction with Microsoft, and the only automated redaction tool to be built on the Microsoft Azure platform utilising Microsoft’s Cognitive Services, RedactXpert identifies and securely redacts Personally Identifiable Information (PII) with the power of AI.

“Winning a place on the PDS Redaction Tool Framework provides the highest approval that RedactXpert is a tool of choice for all UK Police Forces looking to reduce time spent on labour intensive redaction administration. I’m so proud that our solution not only has a significant impact on improving overall police efficiency, but ultimately enables UK police to better serve their community by bringing more criminals to justice.”

Giles Horwood, Managing Director, Simpson Associates

“It’s been a pleasure working in conjunction with Simpson Associates and their talented team to develop RedactXpert. I’m proud to be supporting UK policing to deliver this innovative solution, helping to protect the privacy of individuals and streamline labour-intensive workflows. Winning a place on the PDS Framework is testament to the quality of the solution and the Microsoft technology it is built on.”

Matt Telling - Senior Director, Central Government and Public Safety & National Security, Microsoft

To enable UK Police Forces to try out RedactXpert, Simpson Associates are offering a 4-week free trial for a limited time*. During the free trial, their team of experts will help you deploy and implement RedactXpert in your Microsoft Azure tenancy.

For more information visit RedactXpert – AI powered Auto-Redaction | Simpson Associates (simpson-associates.co.uk) or email Simpson Associates at info@simpson-associates.co.uk

*terms and conditions apply.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates (www.simpson-associates.co.uk) currently works with over 60% of UK Police Forces with their data transformation journeys. They provide the full range of services to support organisations on their data transformation journey, from an advisory role looking at data strategy, through to infrastructure and security; data platform; data analytics & visualisation; AI & Data Science; and right through to providing managed services and capabilities as a service. A Microsoft Solution Partner specialising in Data & AI, Simpson Associates is a Tech Partner on a number of national policing programmes.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (www.microsoft.com) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.

