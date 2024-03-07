iCoreConnect Inc. Announces Expansion of Endorsement With the Michigan Dental Association

Two New Endorsements, Including Recent Product Launches



OCOEE, FL, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced today the expansion of its collaboration with the Michigan Dental Association (“MDA”) with two new endorsements of iCore offerings.

This strategic collaboration marks another significant advancement in iCore’s mission to deliver innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies tailored to the evolving needs of its customers and state association members. The expansion of this collaboration allows MDA’s members to further leverage iCore’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including iCoreCodeGenius and iCoreClaims .

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our collaboration with the Michigan Dental Association, a valued and long-standing customer,” said Robert McDermott, CEO & President of iCoreConnect. “This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. As a long-time, trusted partner with of the MDA, we have continuously strived to deliver high-quality products and exceptional services. Our commitment to excellence and our dedication to understanding and fulfilling unique requirements have contributed to the growth and success of our relationship.”

Commenting on the expanded collaboration, Reva Darling, Director of MDA Services and Marketing, stated: "We continue to expand our endorsements of iCoreConnect products and services for two simple reasons: safer and faster clinical workflow and more efficient and profitable business management. iCoreCodeGenius and iCoreClaims are perfect examples, each exemplifying these valued characteristics. iCoreCodeGenius uses cloud software to give doctors the fastest and most accurate way to document codes, and iCoreClaims assigns a U.S.-based billing specialist to the practice. These experts have in-depth industry knowledge that allows them to tailor to the practice’s specific needs, thereby helping our members receive higher reimbursement rates and minimized claim denials.”

Harnessing product endorsements from State Dental Associations is a cornerstone of iCore’s growth strategy. Upon receiving an endorsement, iCore initiates a collaborative, co-branded marketing campaign to disseminate the news, while working closely with the respective state associations to distribute content across various channels such as print, email campaigns, journals, newsletters, and more.

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

