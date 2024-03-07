Celularity to Present Data Showing Cancer Tumor Reduction by Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapy Derived from Human Placental Cells

Company presenting an in vivo study of PT-CD16, a genetically modified allogeneic cell therapy derived from human placental circulating T (P-T) cells at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) (“Celularity”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, announced today that it will present in vivo data from its T-cell therapy platform at this year’s AACR Annual Meeting. These data, which highlight the platform’s robust anti-tumor activity against gastric cancer will be presented on April 9th, 2024. Please find the link to the abstract here.



Celularity is developing a platform to combine a broad portfolio of cell therapies with various approved antibodies to address multiple cancers and other conditions. Celularity’s preclinical asset, PT-CD16VS, is initially being developed in combination with trastuzumab, a cancer drug, for treating HER2-positive cancers. The data in this study demonstrates that treatment with PT-CD16VS in combination with trastuzumab resulted in a significant reduction in tumor volume compared to treatment with trastuzumab alone, as well as with Enhertu alone, which is the current standard of care.

“These data demonstrate the promise and potential of combining Celularity’s cell therapy assets with currently available therapies to address difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Dr. Robert Hariri, Celularity’s CEO and Founder. “With this study, we are also advancing our pipeline to address aging-related healthcare challenges, including cancer. This work highlights the deep expertise and capabilities in cell therapy resident at Celularity, employing our platform of placental-derived cell products and our ability to engineer those cells in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.”

Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne, Chief Medical Officer, added, “As we continue to focus on first-in-class and best-in-class cell therapy assets, Celularity is realizing the broad potential of our extensive cell therapy portfolio across T-cells, natural killer (NK) cells, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), and exosomes.”

The AACR Annual Meeting will be held from April 5 to 10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

