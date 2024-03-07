Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Aldie, Virginia

Parkside Village will feature luxury single-family homes in a serene setting with abundant open space and outdoor amenities

ALDIE, Va., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest luxury home community, Parkside Village, is coming soon to the D.C. Metro area. The community will be located near the intersection of Hartland Drive and Fleetwood Road in Aldie, Virginia, and is expected to open for sale later this Spring 2024.

Parkside Village will offer an exquisite selection of new luxury single-family homes in Aldie. Home buyers will have the opportunity to choose from two collections of refined home designs and will enjoy the exceptional convenience and elegance of a quick move-in home with Designer Appointed Features. Floor plans will include 2-car garages, open-concept kitchen/great room combos, luxurious primary bedroom suites, spacious secondary bedrooms, and finished basements. Homes in Parkside Village will be priced from $1 million, and each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“We’re excited to build another exceptional single-family home community in Loudoun County,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in the D.C. Metro area. “Parkside Village has been thoughtfully designed with verdant outdoor recreation amenities throughout the community, while being located just minutes from everyday conveniences.”

Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy outstanding onsite amenities that will include open space throughout, multiple parks, sports courts including basketball and pickleball, picnic areas, a pond, playgrounds, and much more. The community is situated within the highly rated Loudoun County school district, including Madison's Trust Elementary School, Brambleton Middle School, and Independence High School.

Parkside Village is centrally located just minutes from the expansive Hal & Berni Hanson Regional Park, Brambleton Town Center, Dulles Landing, and a number of wineries and breweries. Commuters will enjoy convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond via nearby Interstate 66, Route 15, US Route 50, and Interstate Dulles Toll Road/Route 267.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Dominion Valley Country Club – The Towns Collection, Metro Walk at Moorefield Station, Regency at Belmont (55+), and Arden.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

