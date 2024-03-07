SDDOT Seeks Public Input for the Interstate 229 Exit 6 (10th Street) Interchange Study

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Lincoln High School (2900 S. Cliff Ave.) to inform area residents of the recommendations from the Interstate 229, exit 6, Interchange Modification Study.

The study corridors include:

I-229 from exit 5 to exit 7;

10 th Street from Saint Paul Avenue to Sneve Avenue;

Street from Saint Paul Avenue to Sneve Avenue; 12 th Street from Lowell Avenue to Cleveland Avenue;

Street from Lowell Avenue to Cleveland Avenue; 18 th Street from Lowell Avenue to Cleveland Avenue; and

Street from Lowell Avenue to Cleveland Avenue; and Southeastern Avenue from Beacon Place to Lighthouse Place.

The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will be uploaded to the project website at https://www.i229exit6.com/ on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The presentation will be played on a loop during the public open house. The purpose of the meeting is to present the recommended interchange and mainline I-229 improvement concepts to the public and gather input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study discussion.

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Monday, April 15, 2024.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, a virtual component of the public meeting will also be available at https://www.i229exit6.com/. Meeting materials and a prerecording of the presentation will be posted to the website the day of the public meeting. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-