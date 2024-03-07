BraunAbility Announces CEO Change

Carmel, IN, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BraunAbility today announced that Staci Kroon, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Director, has informed the BraunAbility Board of her decision to depart BraunAbility effective April 1, 2024. Scott Nelson, currently President of North America Manufacturing, will be named President and CEO and will become a Director effective April 1, 2024.

Keith McLoughlin, Chairman of the Board of BraunAbility, said, “Staci has made many important contributions over the past seven years as Chief Executive Officer. In addition to effectively steering the company through the Covid-19 pandemic, she has strengthened and expanded the capabilities of BraunAbility strategically, operationally, and organizationally. Her leadership has led to a doubling of the size of the company and record financial performance in 2023 and has enhanced the long-term profitable growth potential of BraunAbility. On behalf of the Board, I want to recognize, congratulate, and thank Staci for her dedication and wish her and her family all the very best.”

Staci Kroon said, “I am proud of BraunAbility’s accomplishments and how we have transformed the portfolio to bring value to our customers. It has been an honor to lead this company and exceptional team of people, and I am confident that BraunAbility will enjoy continued success for many years to come.”

McLoughlin continued, “We are fortunate to have in the company a talented and experienced business leader in Scott, who is well-prepared to step into the CEO position. Scott is a proven leader, who is deeply familiar with our strategy, our team, and our products and services. We are confident and excited about his ability to successfully lead BraunAbility into the future.”

Scott Nelson said, “It is indeed an honor and a privilege to accept this role. Having led BraunAbility’s North America Manufacturing business unit and worked closely with the team over the last several years, I feel prepared and excited to lead this great company as we continue our work to increase value for all our stakeholders. I am eager to work with our talented global team as we pursue our mission to bring exceptional value to our customers and shareholders, while fulfilling our purpose of “Making Life a Moving Experience for All.”

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is a leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and wheelchair securement products. Founded over 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, an entrepreneur who spent most of his life in a wheelchair, the company has grown into a well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB.

Megan Wegner BraunAbility 574-595-0478 megan.wegner@braunability.com