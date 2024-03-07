Co-op Live and Bauer Media Audio UK announce official radio partnership

Bauer Media Audio UK confirmed as Co-op Live’s official radio partner.

The UK’s largest live entertainment arena opens on 23 April 2024.

Bauer Media will bring Hits Radio Live Manchester, the renowned multi-artist event, to Co-op Live on 23 November 2024.

Bauer Media Audio UK, home to audio brands including KISS, Hits Radio, and Greatest Hits Radio, has today been announced as the official radio partner for Manchester’s brand new 23,500-capacity arena, Co-op Live. The partnership will see Bauer provide its substantial local and national audiences with regular updates and exclusive content from the venue in the lead up to opening night and beyond, including full details on upcoming performances by a varied range of global superstars and special events.

Set to open its doors on 23 April 2024, Co-op Live will become the UK’s largest live entertainment arena and promises to be a game-changer for the UK music scene. Set to become Europe’s most sustainable arena and an industry-leading home to unparalleled live experiences, the venue boasts an innovative bowl design, cutting-edge visual technology and exceptional acoustics, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans attending performances by some of the world’s biggest artists.

As part of the partnership, Bauer Media will bring its renowned multi-artist event, Hits Radio Live, to its new home in Manchester, Co-op Live, on 23 November 2024. The event, which also runs in Birmingham and Liverpool, is an opportunity for fans to experience live performances by some of their favourite Hits Radio artists. The much-anticipated line-up for the Manchester event will be announced soon.

Ben Cooper, Chief Content and Music Officer for Bauer Media Audio UK, shared: “I’m going to love watching my favourite artists perform in Co-op Live as I believe it represents the future of live music experiences, from its sustainable design ethos to its state-of-the-art visual technology. With creative ambition and innovation at its heart, the partnership feels a natural fit, as we bring an access all areas pass to the UK’s only music-first arena to our audience of over 23 million passionate music fans.”

Caroline McNamara, Strategic Events Director for Bauer Media Audio UK, added: “Through our engaging multi-platform content and events, we aim to bring our audiences even closer to the artists they love, so we’re thrilled to partner with Co-op Live and host radio events at this iconic new venue, while also providing listeners with insights into the stories behind the arena and updates on when they can catch their favourite acts.”

Gary Roden, Executive Director and General Manager, Co-op Live said: “With proven, strong reach and influence both locally and across the UK, partnering with Bauer Media Audio UK will further strengthen Co-op Live’s position across the country. Mirroring our dedication to our home city, and supporting our ever-growing national fan base, the partnership will ensure more people in Manchester and beyond can enjoy news, updates and exclusive content from the world’s biggest artists at the country’s largest live entertainment arena.”

About Bauer Media Audio

Bauer Media Audio is Europe’s leading digital commercial radio broadcaster and audio operator. Experts in the power of sound, the company reaches over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning 9 countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Portugal, Bauer Media Audio owns leading brands including Today FM, KISS, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100, RMF, and Rádio Comercial.

About Co-op Live

Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles, and Co-op are joining forces to create Co-op Live, the biggest and best arena in the UK. Based in Manchester, the project is injecting £365m of private investment into the Northwest. Co-op Live will be one of the world’s premier music and entertainment venues, rivalling New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Forum in LA and The O2 in London.

World class, planet friendly and at the heart of the local community, Co-op Live will deliver one of the world’s most pioneering, sustainable, and socially responsible venues, delivering Co-op’s vision of a fairer world into the entertainment industry. The project will create 3,350 constructions jobs and 1,000 roles and apprenticeships on completion of the venue as well as giving over £1m back to national and local good causes.

Co-op Live will be located on the Etihad Campus, and will host live music, sport, comedy, award shows and family entertainment. Co-op Live’s smart ‘bowl’ design means it is big but intimate with cutting edge visual technology, incredible acoustics and 32 bars, restaurants, lounges, and club spaces.