«Europe is uniting and will continue to support us further», – Alona Lebedieva after her visit to Strasbourg
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful visit to Strasbourg, particularly during the time when the European Parliament adopted a crucial resolution concerning Ukraine, Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group «Aurum Group», expressed optimism and confidence that Europe is increasingly consolidating. She believes that individual leaders within the EU who attempt to obstruct are not prevailing.
«This resolution provides a new impetus in the search for effective means of confiscating Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Members of the European Parliament urge the EU to maintain and expand its sanctions policy against Moscow and its ally, Belarus. These are important steps towards punishing the aggressor and restoring justice», – Alona Lebedieva emphasized.
She also noted the significance of the document, stating that EU and NATO allies should provide military support to Ukraine at no less than 0.25% of their GDP annually, and they should adhere to this principle. There should be no arbitrary restrictions on military assistance from the EU to Ukraine.
«At the same time, the U.S. House of Representatives received a clear message from the EU – to adopt a military aid package for Ukraine without any delays. This will be another demonstration of transatlantic solidarity and readiness to defend common values in the face of threats during these challenging times», – Lebedieva revealed.
She added that she holds clear and coordinated positions with some members of the European Parliament regarding joint collaboration in supporting Ukraine and developing cooperation in general.
«This demonstrates our collective readiness to work together to accelerate peace, stability, and the recovery of our country», – concluded Alona Lebedieva.
The resolution was adopted on February 29, 2024, with 451 MEPs voting in favor, 46 against, and 49 abstaining. The relevant document is published on the European Parliament's website.
