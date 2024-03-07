MIT Leaders for Global Operations announces new industry partnerships with Northrop Grumman and Stanley Black & Decker

Cambridge, MA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program announced today that two new organizations — Northrop Grumman and Stanley Black & Decker — have become their newest members of its industry partnerships. These additions bring the partner company total to 24, 19 of which are either Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500.

MIT LGO collaborates with the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT School of Engineering to deliver an interdisciplinary Engineering-MBA dual degree program. The two-year curriculum features internships at partner companies. MIT LGO students develop leadership and technical skills for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, energy, high-tech and global supply chain industries, among others.

“Northrop Grumman and Stanley Black & Decker’s collective expertise at the intersection of manufacturing, engineering and technology will bring new internship opportunities for our students and introduce the students’ new perspectives to these organizations,” said Thomas Roemer, executive director of MIT LGO. “Our students bring technical skills and know-how to implement complex operations, manufacturing and data analytics solutions. We’re looking forward to working with these two iconic American companies to explore innovative approaches both in the classroom and at the company sites, and for our students to become future leaders in these top organizations.”

Northrop Grumman is a global aerospace and defense technology company with more than 100,000 employees across the globe. They create and deliver advanced systems, products, and services for use in space, aeronautics, defense, and cyberspace. The company implements sustainable practices and is the recipient of the 2022 Robert J. Collier Trophy for its work on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Matt Bromberg, corporate vice president of Global Operations at Northrop Grumman, is a 2000 alumnus of the MIT LGO program.

At Northrop Grumman, MIT LGO will have access to an array of research and career opportunities in supply chain, systems engineering, technology development and advanced manufacturing techniques such as AI/ML and additive.

“Northrop Grumman values fresh perspectives,” said Matt Bromberg, corporate vice president of Global Operations. “We are excited to partner with the MIT LGO program and team with students in engineering, manufacturing, and operations so that together we can develop innovative solutions. We welcome leaders who are committed to delivering operational efficiencies, quality, and speed.”

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker is a Tools and Outdoor manufacturer operating facilities globally. The company’s more than 50,000 employees produce power tools, hand tools, outdoor products, and engineered fasteners.

Jason Trujillo, Vice President of Manufacturing Excellence at Stanley Black & Decker, is a 2007 alumnus of the MIT LGO program.

“Our partnership with MIT’s LGO program will develop a strong pipeline of talent to bring educational opportunities to the forefront and cultivate a strong workforce," said Jason Trujillo, Vice President of Manufacturing Excellence for Stanley Black & Decker. “We’re eager to welcome them into an environment where they can push boundaries, solve problems, and develop their careers.”

MIT LGO students will partner with Stanley Black & Decker in specific areas to drive manufacturing process improvements, advance digital maturity in manufacturing, and understand how data analysis and machine learning can better be leveraged. Students will choose from projects like digitization and automation in manufacturing, proves and flow modeling and optimization, energy reduction, data models and machine learning, and introducing sustainability practices in manufacturing.

