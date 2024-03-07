Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation Awards Grant to North Texas Food Bank to Address Hunger

The $200,000 grant will enable North Texas Food Bank to provide 600,000 meals to North Texans facing hunger.

Dallas, TX, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today that the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation provided a $200,000 grant to help the organization meet the growing demand for food assistance. The funds will enable the NTFB to provide 600,000 meals to North Texas residents experiencing hunger. The gift is part of a sponsorship that features the Energy Transfer and Sunoco logos on two co-branded NTFB trucks recently unveiled as part of its new fleet of vehicles that deliver food in the food bank’s 10,000-square-mile service area.

“Through their gift, the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation has shown a shared dedication and passion in providing nourishment and hope for our neighbors facing hunger,” said Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank president and CEO. “We are so grateful for the generous and critical support the community provides, and partners like Energy Transfer/Sunoco bring us closer to our goal of a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.”

A recent USDA study showed that Texas is the second-hungriest state in the nation, and in fact, the 13 counties served by the NTFB have the fourth highest number of food-insecure people in the country. In North Texas, about 640,000 people do not know where their next meal will come from, and tragically more than one-third of those are children. The number of people facing hunger in North Texas could fill Globe Life Field where the Rangers play 16 times.

“We are proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank to help address the critical issue of hunger in North Texas,” said Chris Curia, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer for Energy Transfer. “Throughout our 28-year history, we have been committed to making a difference in the communities in which we live and work, and we know that these funds will assist in combating hunger for many North Texans.”

Energy Transfer has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank since 2011 and has provided nearly $1 million in donations, supporting approximately three million nutritious meals to North Texans facing hunger through its support.

###

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer specializes in the transportation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Since its founding in 1996, the company has made itself into one of the largest infrastructure companies with more than 125,000 miles of pipelines and related assets traversing 44 states, more than any other U.S. midstream company, and international offices in Beijing and Panama City, Panama.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

Attachment

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org