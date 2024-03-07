AppFolio Sees Strong Demand for New Plan Designed for Large Property Management Operations

AppFolio Property Manager Max offers greater functionality, scalability, integration, and customer support for large operators with complex and diversified property portfolios

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, has seen rapid adoption of the newest tier in its product line-up, AppFolio Property Manager Max, since its launch at the beginning of 2024. This plan, designed for large operators with complex and diversified property portfolios, has sparked enthusiasm among both new and existing customers, accelerating AppFolio’s expansion and ability to scale with its fast-growing customer base. The growing list of prominent companies that have selected AppFolio Property Manager Max includes Atlas Real Estate Group , Nomad , Riedman , and WPD .



According to AppFolio data , 76% of property managers say that operational efficiency is the most important challenge their business faces today. In addition, the changing dynamics of the 2024 real estate market have driven property managers to unlock new ways to increase productivity and profitability. AppFolio Property Manager Max includes all of the features available in AppFolio’s Core and Plus plans, along with sophisticated features tailored specifically for the needs of large operators with complex, diverse portfolios including:

Leasing CRM: Provides clarity and efficiency in leasing processes with an actionable funnel for leasing agents and powerful oversight for managers.

Provides clarity and efficiency in leasing processes with an actionable funnel for leasing agents and powerful oversight for managers. Leasing Signals: Enables property managers to make thoughtful pricing decisions based on public data and their unique strategy.

Enables property managers to make based on public data and their unique strategy. Custom Fields: Allows property managers to capture, track, and report on any information they need with user-defined fields.

Allows property managers to capture, track, and report on any information they need with user-defined fields. Database API: Gives property managers enterprise-level control with read-and-write access to their AppFolio database to build custom analytics, integrations, and data processes specific to their business operations.

Gives property managers enterprise-level control with read-and-write access to their AppFolio database to build custom analytics, integrations, and data processes specific to their business operations. Dedicated Customer Success Management: Gives property managers access to experts responsible for understanding their unique goals, expedited support responses, and customized training.



“AppFolio Property Manager Max extends the value of our platform to scale with our customers’ complex operations,” said Will Moxley, Senior Vice President of Product at AppFolio. “This enterprise-grade solution solidifies our commitment to providing feature-rich software for sophisticated property managers in the dynamic real estate landscape.”

“AppFolio’s Max plan exceeded our expectations when it came to catering to our business’ complex needs,” said PJ O’Neil, Co-Founder of Nomad. “The ability to customize our database and get visibility into the entire lead-to-lease journey has provided us with unparalleled insights and flexibility.”

AppFolio Property Manager Max represents the latest product innovation in AppFolio’s ongoing effort to expand its suite of sophisticated solutions tailored for large multifamily operators. This includes AppFolio Realm , a holistic suite of AI capabilities for the real estate industry and Realm-X , a conversational interface for property managers that uses generative AI to streamline leasing, maintenance, and accounting workflows. AppFolio also launched an affordable housing solution enabling property managers to more efficiently manage affordable housing units, seamlessly manage compliance, streamline processes, and consolidate accounting operations.

To learn more about AppFolio Property Manager Max, visit https://www.appfolio.com/articles/appfolio-property-manager-max

