Industry Leader Carlos Hernandez Joins CMG Board to Accelerate Market Innovation

Capital Markets Fintech Appoints Former JPMorgan Chase Operating Committee Member and Executive Chair of Investment and Corporate Banking

New York, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a fintech firm modernizing capital markets, today announced that Carlos Hernandez has joined its Board of Directors, effective January 24, 2024. Hernandez joins existing CMG board members, Mary P. Harman, retired Bank of America Executive, and representatives from CMG’s investment partners and clients including Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley.



Hernandez was an industry leader at JPMorgan Chase, most recently serving as a member of its Operating Committee and the Executive Chair of Investment and Corporate Banking. Prior to his Executive Chair role, Hernandez was Global Head of Investor Services and led JPMorgan’s Global Equities and Prime Services business. During his more than 35 years at the firm, he sought to implement digital solutions to drive innovation in equity trading and market structure and was instrumental in helping build the bank’s equity underwriting and alternative trading platform capabilities.



“I have known Carlos for over 20 years and had the privilege to work closely with him at JPMorgan Chase. I'm thrilled to partner with him on our mission to modernize capital markets,” said Greg Ingram, CMG Chief Executive Officer. “Carlos is an innovative leader who is deeply passionate about improving market structures and the capital formation process. His extensive experience advising financial institutions, corporations, and investors across global asset classes brings invaluable insights and strategic perspectives to our board.”



“CMG is delivering critical innovation to the primary markets,” commented Hernandez. “I am excited to join the board and partner with the company to introduce modern infrastructure to the global fundraising landscape.”



About Capital Markets Gateway LLC

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm that is modernizing capital markets. CMG connects investors and underwriters via its CMG XC™ platform, which delivers data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. By connecting the buy-side and sell-side on one neutral platform, CMG XC fosters streamlined communication and workflows from a broad range of participants and offers efficiencies to all parties. Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced capital markets practitioners, CMG services are currently relied upon by 15 investment banks and more than 120 buy-side firms representing $20 trillion in AUM. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.



Marissa Arnold CMG@marissaarnoldpr.com