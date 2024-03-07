FTI Consulting and Jamf Improve Incident Response to Mobile Device Threats with Strategic Relationship

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, and FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), a global business advisory firm, today announced a strategic relationship to help organizations around the world improve incident response capabilities regarding mobile device threats. Through the alliance, FTI Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity offering with Jamf’s unique and market-leading security product, Jamf Executive Threat Protection, a mobile endpoint security and threat defense platform that proactively manages cyber risks and detects the most sophisticated threats facing mobile devices.



Jamf Executive Threat Protection provides organizations with an efficient, remote method to monitor devices and respond to advanced attacks, reducing investigation periods from weeks to minutes. FTI Consulting deploys Jamf Executive Threat Protection platform for high-risk users, such as journalists, government employees, high-ranking executives, and high-profile individuals, to expedite response times and mitigate cyber risk.

“FTI Consulting’s collaboration with Jamf allows us to provide clients with confidence that their mobile devices will be secured through continuous protection,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “When the Jamf software detects anomalous activity, FTI Consulting experts can quickly escalate support through incident response efforts and digital forensic analysis.”

FTI Consulting’s global team of cybersecurity experts have extensive backgrounds in responding to cybersecurity incidents and conducting complex investigations and, through leveraging the capabilities of Jamf’s Executive Threat Protection, have uncovered instances of device compromise by some of the most sophisticated mobile malware known in the industry. This relationship will allow FTI Consulting to continue serving as a trusted provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services by leveraging Jamf’s comprehensive threat detection platform.

“FTI Consulting brings forth a powerful synergy, enhancing our Executive Threat Protection offering. Our cutting-edge software identifies anomalies, while our relationship with FTI Consulting ensures swift incident response and detailed digital forensic analysis,” said Carlos Blanco, VP, Channel and Alliances, Jamf. “Together, we empower clients with confidence and peace of mind, fortifying their cybersecurity defenses against emerging threats."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

