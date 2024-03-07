Verizon Business to showcase the latest in 5G tech at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2024

In addition to showcasing cutting-edge business technology at its booth, key leadership will take the stage to highlight the power of innovation and communities

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase its 5G business solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo (booth #1219) at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, NV. The company will also participate in mainstage keynotes and panels to demonstrate its commitment to communities and businesses of all sizes through advanced connectivity solutions, including the latest in 5G technology, underscoring its industry leadership in digital transformation.



At the Verizon Business booth, attendees will be able to meet with solution experts to learn more about the transformative benefits of Verizon’s solutions, including:

Verizon 5G and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Solutions

Connected Laptops

Public Sector Solutions



“Verizon Business is deeply committed to the success of our partners, and to fostering trust and collaboration through open communication, because success is only achieved in partnership. At this year's Channel Partners Conference & Expo, it’s not just about meeting with channel pros – it’s about spending time truly listening to gain insights into the market, what their needs are, and explore new growth opportunities that champion both the customer and partner alike,” said Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business.

Keynote: The Power of Connection and Community

On Tuesday, March 12, Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business, will deliver a main stage presentation that will focus on why communities are the driving force of real-life impact and have a profound influence on the connections we make (both technologically and personally). During this presentation, Mark will walk through how creating a shared vision through world-class technology and transparency amplifies business opportunities, catalyzes growth, and drives innovation.

Channel Partners Expert Panel: The Market Makers Driving Partner Value in Communications and Connectivity

On Wednesday, March 13, Michael Caralis, Vice President of Business Sales, Advanced Solutions & V2B, Verizon Business, will be participating in a panel discussion where attendees will hear from leaders in charge of channel programs of today’s dominant service provider organizations.

To find out more about Verizon’s Partner Network and solutions, visit booth #1219 or go to https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/partner-network/

