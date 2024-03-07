Cribl Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Global partners recognized for their commitment to helping customers transform their IT and security data strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced the winners of its Partner of the Year awards, a program recognizing partners that deliver innovative solutions and services that enable customers to transform their data strategy. The winners of Cribl’s first annual partner awards are committed to working with global enterprises to implement Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data.



Winners were selected based on their dedication to customers over the past 12 months, as well as their ability to quickly provide services and implement solutions that deliver meaningful business value. Each winner also demonstrated a deep understanding of the ever-changing requirements of enterprise IT and Security teams and the increasing need for choice and control over their data.

“Our partners play a critical role in helping customers manage the deluge of data they are faced with today and we are fortunate to have such an impactful and passionate partner ecosystem,” said Ali Tierney, Chief Revenue Officer at Cribl. “On behalf of Cribl, congratulations to all the award winners and we look forward to continuing to help customers transform their IT and security data strategies in 2024 and beyond.”

This year’s award winners include:

Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Guidepoint is the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services in North America. Guidepoint was an early Cribl partner and has seen tremendous growth in both commercial and federal sectors, including 40% year over year growth in the last fiscal year.

Orange Cyberdefense has demonstrated a commitment to bringing Cribl’s innovative solutions to customers across Europe. As Cribl has scaled globally and opened a new cloud region in Germany, Orange Cyberdefense leveraged Cribl’s offerings to quickly enhance cybersecurity operations, streamline data management, and optimize threat detection and response processes, reflecting its commitment to cutting-edge technologies that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of its customers.

Cribl’s partnership with AWS advanced significantly over the past year, culminating in the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement. AWS also included Cribl as a launch partner for Amazon Security Lake, introduced Cribl Edge as an Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) add-on on AWS Marketplace, and continued to see significant growth in the AWS Marketplace.

NETbuilder has consistently been a go-to partner for Cribl and its customers, providing robust services to customers across a wide spectrum of regions, sectors, and company sizes. NETbuilder recently completed 100 successful deployments of Cribl Stream, Cribl Edge, and Cribl Search, and has built a strong reputation of delivering quality, trust, and ease of doing business.

SRA continues to demonstrate impressive growth, increasing its annual recurring revenue (ARR) nearly 11x year over year. The company is a key strategic partner for Cribl, offering a comprehensive service portfolio to its diverse customer base and ensuring sustained success with Cribl’s product suite.



Over the last 12 months, Cribl expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike with the launch of CrowdStream, which directly connects any data source into the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform using Cribl’s observability pipeline technology. Together, Falcon LogScale and CrowdStream provide end-to-end observability and log management from data collection to analysis and visualization.

Carahsoft has been instrumental in driving significant growth and success in markets that can be difficult to penetrate. Carahsoft helped to expand Cribl’s reach by adding Cribl to 14 contract vehicles across federal, state, and local government, resulting in a 450% increase in bookings year over year.

Blackwood stands out as an impactful partner in the public sector, demonstrating a deep understanding of unique customer needs and helping them gain control over their data. With a steadfast focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Blackwood has emerged as a trusted partner in safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive data against evolving cyber threats.



Cribl provides exclusive access to partners through the Cribl Partner Program, a growing ecosystem of partners committed to delivering the solutions and services required for enterprises to transform their data strategy and adapt to their ever-changing needs. To learn more about the Cribl Partner Program, please visit here .

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream, the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, and Cribl Search, the industry's first search-in-place solution. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

