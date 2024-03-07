Cayosoft Secures $22.5 Million to Make Instant Active Directory Recovery an Industry Standard

Active Directory management provider seeks to disrupt market with groundbreaking AD forest recovery technology with investment from Centana Growth Partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc. , the leader in Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery, today announced that it has received a $22.5 million minority investment from Centana Growth Partners to accelerate go-to-market motions. The funds will enable the company to bring its patent-pending, instant Active Directory (AD) forest recovery, management and governance solutions to a wider audience, including international expansion.



Today, over 90% of organizations rely on Active Directory to run their daily operations. AD is an attractive target for cyber attackers, due to the access it provides and the fact that attackers can reuse the same methods time and again. As organizations experience unprecedented numbers of AD outages, due to escalating cyberattacks, AD recovery has become an urgent concern. Forest-wide AD outages have increased 172% in the past two years [source: Cayosoft ]. In response, Cayosoft has developed patent-pending technology, enabling businesses to instantly recover their Active Directory forests in seconds to minutes. In contrast, traditional AD forest recovery solutions take hours, if not days, and require clean and/or new hardware. Furthermore, traditional solutions are not tested frequently enough and are therefore more failure-prone when AD-enabled systems go down.

As the only solution on the market able to deliver instantaneous AD recovery, Cayosoft has seen continued momentum, with 175% year-over-year growth in 2023 and 480% revenue growth since 2017. The company’s focus on best-in-class customer service, including an average customer support response time of 1.2 hours, has inspired a loyal customer base – Cayosoft has had a 99% customer retention rate over the past five years, with a customer satisfaction rate of 4.5 out of 5. To support its expanding operations, Cayosoft has grown its team 310% over the past five years, with plans for aggressive hiring in 2024.

“With investment to fuel growth, we can turn attention to modernizing Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery. Organizations today are more vulnerable than ever before, and with 90% of organizations using AD, it’s time for an upgrade,” said Robert Bobel, CEO, Cayosoft. “We are investing in sales and marketing to expand our reach, as well as development to continue to seek new and creative ways to help customers secure, govern, and manage their Microsoft ecosystems.”

“Active Directory outages are a universal issue with immense financial and operational implications for businesses of every size, and the market opportunity for a truly instant recovery solution is undeniable,” said Eric Byunn, Partner at Centana Growth Partners. “Cayosoft has developed a game-changing approach to AD management that provides an instant recovery solution for customers and aligns with our deep experience investing in identity-related solutions. Our core focus within the financial services ecosystem provides a unique vantage point into the needs of highly regulated entities and large enterprises, and it’s clear that the Cayosoft platform brings an entirely new level of speed and efficacy to AD administration and recovery.”

KPMG Corporate Finance acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Cayosoft.

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Lastly, recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant forest recovery and delivering AD forest recovery in minutes vs. multiple hours, days, even weeks with traditional methods.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and be sure to follow @cayosoft on LinkedIn , X/Twitter , and Facebook .

About Centana Growth Partners

Centana Growth Partners is a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the future of finance. Centana collaborates with companies across the entire financial services ecosystem, from institutions to fintech disruptors, to add strategic and long-term value to their portfolio companies. Centana empowers entrepreneurs with a combination of capital, network, and expertise to accelerate their growth. The Centana team taps into decades of financial services expertise and insight to invest in companies that bring real value and innovation to the industry. Visit centanagrowth.com for more information.