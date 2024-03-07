Public Transportation Market Worth $343.83 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by SNS Insider
Public Transportation Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Public Transportation Market Set to Exceed USD 343.83 Billion by 2030 & Urban mobility is undergoing a transformative revolution.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent SNS Insider report reveals the robust standing of the Public Transportation Market, valued at USD 219 billion in 2022. Projections indicate an upward trajectory, with the market expected to reach USD 343.83 billion by 2030. A compelling CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 signifies sustained growth and increasing reliance on public transportation systems globally.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
In a bid to address traffic congestion, promote public safety, and combat environmental degradation, governments worldwide are spearheading initiatives that bolster the growth of the global public transportation market. Investments in infrastructure development, particularly in the enhancement of public transportation, are becoming a strategic priority.
Key Companies
• Seoul Metro (South Korea)
• Madrid Metro
• Transport For London (UK)
• The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (US)
• TEMSA Global
• MTR Corporation (Hong Kong)
• Metropolitan Transportation Authority (US)
• Gillig Corporation
• Chicago Transit Authority (US)
• Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) (US)
• Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (US)
To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1209
Market Report Scope
Governments worldwide recognize the pivotal role public transportation plays in mitigating urban challenges. Rising urbanization, a surge in private vehicle numbers causing traffic congestion, and the need for sustainable mobility solutions are shaping the market's scope. From developing smart cities with advanced transportation infrastructure in India to the focus on hybrid technologies by federal governments globally, the market report delves into the multifaceted efforts to enhance public transportation modes and associated infrastructure.
Efforts to reduce traffic congestion require the integration of urban planning, reforming development policies, and implementing intelligent transportation systems. The development of public transport infrastructure, new mobility options, and enhanced travel comfort are integral components of initiatives by cities worldwide to alleviate the impact of traffic congestion.
Market Analysis
The dominance of the Public Transportation Market is propelled by a combination of market analysis, SWOT analysis, and the identification of growth factors. Increasing urbanization and a rising number of private vehicles on roads globally are causing traffic congestion, driving authorities to promote public transportation modes as a solution. Enhanced public transport infrastructure, new mobility types, environmental safety, and advancements in freight logistics are pivotal factors contributing to market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Type:
The market's segmentation by type includes buses, light rail, metro, regional taxis, and trams. The bus segment leads in growth due to increased availability and ridership, with Bus Rapid Transit systems contributing significantly to the road segment's expansion.
• By Application:
Segmentation based on application distinguishes between rural and city applications. The city sector holds a strong market share, driven by urbanization and the global population expansion, indicating increased demand for improved public transportation networks in metropolitan regions.
Growth Factors
• One of the primary growth factors propelling the public transportation market is the global push towards sustainable and efficient urban mobility solutions. Governments worldwide are initiating substantial investments to reduce traffic congestion, enhance public safety, and curtail carbon emissions. Noteworthy examples include the Colombian government's strategic reallocation of its national transport budget to bolster BRT and metro systems in cities like Bogotá and Medellin. This signifies a growing recognition of the pivotal role public transportation plays in fostering sustainable urban development.
• The increasing challenges faced by the Indian public transportation industry underscore the urgent need for innovation and investment. Challenges such as escalating urban populations, rising greenhouse gas emissions, deteriorating air quality, and severe traffic congestion are pushing governments to invest heavily in developing smart cities with advanced public transportation infrastructure. As part of these smart city initiatives, cities are mandated to build efficient public transportation systems, promoting walkable localities and various transport options.
Key Regional Development
South America and the Middle East Asia, encompassed in the rest of the world, are witnessing remarkable growth due to a focus on emissions control, rapid public transportation expansion, and reduced reliance on private vehicles. Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Columbia are notable contributors, with Argentina's government expanding its public bus transportation system, supported by a USD 45 million loan from the World Bank.
Key Takeaways
• The Public Transportation Market is poised to exceed USD 343.83 billion by 2030, driven by global initiatives for sustainable and congestion-free urban mobility.
• Investments in infrastructure development and smart city programs showcase the strategic importance of public transportation for governments worldwide.
• South America and the Middle East Asia exhibit incredible growth, propelled by emissions control measures and rapid expansion in public transportation.
Make An Enquiry: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1209
Recent Developments
In December 2023: China issued new safety guidelines for autonomous vehicles in public transport, focusing on passenger safety, operational safety, cybersecurity, and emergency management.
In December 2023: HCL Technologies won the Transport for New South Wales contract to digitally transform and modernize IT infrastructure, aiming to improve services for over 1.5 million daily commuters in Sydney and surrounding regions.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Public Transportation Market Segmentation, by Type
8.1 Bus
8.2 Light rail
8.3 Metro
8.4 Regional taxi
8.5 Tram
9. Global Public Transportation Market Segmentation, by Application
9.1 Rural
9.2 City
10. Regional Analysis
Read More…!
Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1209
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram