Wolseley Canada Announces Steven Beggs as VP, Human Resources

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the promotion of Steven Beggs to Vice President, Human Resources.



Since joining Wolseley Canada in 2019, Beggs has made significant contributions to the HR department. He led the implementation of the company’s learning management system, developed role-specific onboarding processes, and initiated various initiatives to enhance sales proficiency and leadership development.

“Steven has been a valued member of the Wolseley Canada team and approaches each task with enthusiasm and a commitment to strengthening the employee experience,” says Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. “I have complete confidence in his ability to lead our human resources function.”

In his new role, Beggs will oversee all facets of the human resources department and provide strategic direction to Wolseley Canada’s senior leadership team.

“I’m thrilled to lead the human resources department at Wolseley Canada,” says Beggs. “I’m excited to continue developing our company culture and nurturing relationships with our exceptional team across the country.”

Beggs brings with him more than 20 years of experience in human resources. Before joining Wolseley Canada, he held positions with The Home Depot and American Express. Additionally, he served for 12 years in the Canadian Armed Forces.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express , and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG).



For more information, please contact: