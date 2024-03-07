ConnectWise Appoints Angus Robertson as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced Leader to Drive Growth at Scale

TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), today announced the appointment of Angus Robertson as its new Chief Marketing Officer. With his extensive experience in the IT industry and deep understanding of the MSP community, Robertson is poised to drive ConnectWise's marketing efforts to new heights.



ConnectWise is pioneering the development of the first purpose-built platform for MSPs. As the company continues to innovate and evolve, Robertson's appointment comes at a crucial time to further strengthen ConnectWise's position as the go-to software provider for MSPs worldwide.

Robertson is a highly accomplished professional with over 20 years of experience building and leading exceptional marketing and sales teams for public, VC, and PE global tech companies and SaaS startups. As a Partner at Fractional CMO firm Chief Outsiders, he successfully led go-to-market strategy for businesses of all sizes, utilizing metrics like LTV: CAC and sales velocity to drive decision making and profitable growth.

"I am thrilled to join ConnectWise and contribute to the growth and success of the MSP community," said Robertson. "ConnectWise has always been at the forefront of empowering MSPs with innovative solutions, and I am excited to be part of this journey. Together, we will continue to revolutionize the industry and provide unparalleled support to our partners."

One of the key reasons Robertson signed onto ConnectWise is his unwavering passion for the MSP community. Throughout his career, including his stint as Axcient CRO and as an instructor for CompTIA, he has demonstrated a genuine commitment to understanding the unique challenges faced by MSPs and has consistently advocated for their success. His deep-rooted knowledge of the industry is instrumental in shaping ConnectWise marketing strategy to better serve the needs of MSPs.

In addition to his passion for the MSP community, Robertson was drawn to ConnectWise by the exceptional people and culture that define the company. ConnectWise has fostered a collaborative and inclusive environment that encourages innovation and empowers its colleagues to make a difference by serving its partners. Robertson's alignment with these values makes him an ideal fit for the organization.



"Angus's growth-first mindset, coupled with his proven ability to deliver scalable growth, are invaluable assets for ConnectWise and our commitment to the success of the IT channel ecosystem," said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. "He possesses a unique talent for seamlessly connecting the art and science of effective marketing strategies, enabling companies to build awareness, engage audiences, and drive conversions. Since assuming the role of interim CMO in September, Angus has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building a strong team focused on scaling our brand globally, including through IT Nation Connect last November. These ambitions align perfectly with our growth strategy at ConnectWise, making Angus the perfect addition to our talented leadership team."

Robertson's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer at ConnectWise marks an exciting chapter for the company. With his strategic vision, industry knowledge, and dedication to the MSP community, ConnectWise is well-positioned to lead MSP adoption of hyperautomation through software innovation in the areas of generative artificial intelligence (AI) with ConnectWise Sidekick ™ and robotic process automation (RPA). These innovations and go-to-market support, through the ConnectWise Partner Program, further solidify ConnectWise as the leading provider for MSPs and enable continued growth for ConnectWise Partners.

To meet Robertson in-person, he will be attending the CompTIA Communities and Council Forum in Chicago from March 11-14 and supporting the Genuis Cafe on behalf of ConnectWise.

