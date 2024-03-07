HotelPlanner Partners with the Dutch Triathlon Association as the Official Accommodation Provider

This deal with one of the most prestigious umbrella organizations dedicated to the combination of sports involving swimming, cycling, and running expands HotelPlanner's global footprint in endurance and athletic events, including USA Triathlon, Ventures Endurance, and many others.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with the Dutch Triathlon Association (NTB), which serves as the collective voice for 139 triathlon associations and 92 event organizations in the Netherlands and boasts a diverse membership of devoted athletic and outdoor enthusiasts exceeding 11,000 individuals. The partnership includes a revenue share on member hotel bookings as their Official Accommodation Provider for all NTB events.



With a rich legacy dating back to 1987, the NTB has been steadfast in its mission to create an uplifting and community-oriented environment for triathletes, duathletes, and other endurance athletes throughout the Netherlands. Over the past 35 years, NTB has become a beacon of stability and a leading champion of the endurance sports collective, fostering a culture of inclusivity, safety, and achievement. The NTB is affiliated with NOC*NSF, Europe Triathlon, and the World Triathlon and covers all combined endurance sports.

"We are delighted to collaborate with HotelPlanner, a partner who shares our enthusiasm for improving the travel experience for endurance sports enthusiasts, making it more cost-effective and accessible for our members," says Thorwald Veneberg, Director of NTB.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Dutch Triathlon Association, a sports leader in Europe, reaffirming our commitment to enhancing the travel process for the incredible multisport athletes who trust HotelPlanner for their accommodations," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. "Our services aim to alleviate the stress associated with race travel planning, providing athletes with reliable accommodations and competitive pricing. To all members of the NTB community, we extend a warm welcome to the HotelPlanner family."

About the Dutch Triathlon Association

The Dutch Triathlon Association (NTB) is the umbrella organization for a spectrum of combination sports, providing a hub for information, advice, and diverse products and services tailored to members' needs. Representing 139 triathlon associations, 92 event organizations, and a collective of approximately 11,000 members and 27,000 day license holders annually, the NTB stands as a leading advocate within combined endurance sports. Affiliated with NOC*NSF, Europe Triathlon, and the World Triathlon, its scope encompasses the entirety of endurance athletics.

Founded in 1987, the NTB's enduring mission has empowered triathletes, duathletes, and endurance enthusiasts to pursue their passions safely and vibrantly across the Netherlands for over three decades. With a keen focus on youth engagement and the broader community, the Dutch Triathlon Association endeavors to cultivate a sustainable, inclusive, and environmentally conscious sporting culture that offers lifelong opportunities for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Its dedicated team of professionals and volunteers, based in the athletic heart of Papendal, Arnhem, stands ready to support and guide members on their multisport journeys.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay

VP, Communications

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com