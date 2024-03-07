Nanoflex Robotics Installs First Remote-Ready Robotics System in North America for Vascular Interventions

The remote-ready robotics system, designed to be used for vascular interventions, was installed in The Jacobs Institute’s testing facility located within the University at Buffalo’s Canon Stroke and Vascular Research Center

The Jacobs Institute site will be used for physician demonstrations and pre-clinical testing

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanoflex Robotics AG, a remote robotics medical startup, based in Switzerland, recently installed its first remote-ready robotics system for neurovascular procedures at The Jacobs Institute, a nonprofit medical device innovation center located in Buffalo, New York, USA.

The Nanoflex Robotics system uses a compact magnetic field generator and a navigation control unit to guide ultra-flexible devices through the body for a range of complex vascular interventions. This technology allows physicians to directly control, bend and guide the tip of the guidewire through the body’s vasculature, to conduct procedures at the bedside, or thousands of miles away.

The company’s first target application is to make remote mechanical thrombectomies a reality for acute ischemic stroke patients. Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide1 and access to timely effective treatment is crucial for maintaining a patient’s quality of life. By enabling remote mechanical thrombectomies, the Nanoflex Robotics remote robotics system reduces the need for inter-hospital transfers, thus shortening the time to reperfusion and potentially better preserving a patient’s quality of life.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the esteemed Jacobs Institute in New York for the first installation of our robotics system. We believe remote robotics has the potential to transform surgical outcomes and benefit patients, by enabling greater and earlier access to critical treatments,” said Matt Curran, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoflex Robotics.

Located in the Jacobs Institute's cutting-edge medical center in Buffalo, New York, the company’s remote-ready robotics system will be enabled for usability testing, in-vivo studies, and training. Furthermore, due to growing clinician interest in the company’s robotic system, it will also serve as a site for physician demonstrations.

“Robotic neurovascular intervention is undoubtably the future. We are delighted to work with Nanoflex Robotics to prove this concept,” said Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, CEO and CMO of the Jacobs Institute and vice-chairman and professor of neurosurgery in the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The installation of the remote system underscores the Jacob Institute and Nanoflex Robotics' commitment to advancing the frontiers of medical technology and enhancing patient outcomes. By harnessing the power of robotics, telesurgery and machine learning, Nanoflex Robotics aims to address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike, irrespective of geographical limitations.

The installation of Nanoflex Robotics first remote robotics system comes shortly after the company received its ISO 13485 certification for its quality management system in designing and manufacturing remote robotic devices for endovascular interventions.

Clinicians interested in learning more about the Nanoflex Robotics remote robotics system should visit www.nanoflexrobotics.com or write to info[at]nanoflexrobotics.com.

About Nanoflex Robotics AG

Nanoflex Robotics is building next-generation remote robotic surgical solutions and devices to enhance access to life-saving procedures. The Nanoflex Robotics platform's first target application is to enable remote mechanical thrombectomies in acute ischemic stroke patients where timely intervention is critical.

Nanoflex Robotics’ unique advanced magnetic navigation technology and ultra-flexible endoluminal robotic tools aims to give physicians greater control and dexterity over procedures, allowing for safer and more precise interventions that enhance patient care, reduce complications, and improve overall outcomes.

Additionally, the platform is being developed to facilitate various other procedures that can be executed comfortably and conveniently by in-person physicians. The platform's compact and mobile design enables seamless integration into diverse clinical settings and operating rooms, underscoring its versatility as a robotic assistant tailored for hospital environments.

About The Jacobs Institute

The Jacobs Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies in vascular medicine through collisions of physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry. The JI's vision is to improve the treatment of vascular disease in Western New York and the world, while fostering local economic development and honoring the memory of Lawrence D. Jacobs, MD.

Capitalizing on relationships with medical professionals across the globe and in our own building, the JI’s i2R is an independently operated one-of-a-kind medical device innovation center with a strong emphasis on high quality medical technology design, clinical feedback at every stage of development, and research, regulatory, and entrepreneurial expertise all under one roof. Additionally, the JI Quality Management System (QMS) is certified to ISO 13485:2016 by SRI Quality System Registrar, showing regulators and medical companies alike, that the JI is professionally managed ensuring the highest standard of quality.

To learn more about the Jacobs Institute, please visit our website at https://jacobsinstitute.org. For more about the i2R, visit http://www.idea2reality.org.

