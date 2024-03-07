Submit Release
New school programme with focus on renewables and climate action to be launched in Moldova from September 2024

Starting from the 2024-2025 school year, students in Moldova will study energy and climate as part of modules included in school subjects such as physics, geography, education for society, and personal development.

Students will thus learn how the laws of physics, geographical and atmospheric phenomena influence the sustainable use of energy. They will also learn how to collect waste separately, recycle it and reduce their carbon footprint.

The modules are developed with the support of the European Union and UNDP Moldova, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Research, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Environment and the Presidency of the Republic of Moldova.

The educational package includes 84 educational products – with teaching aids and lesson plans developed by teachers and experts in the field of energy and ecology.

Teachers who have shown interest in the subject are invited to participate in the process of testing the learning resources. They will also have an opportunity to take part in professional training.

