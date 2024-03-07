Moldova: EU and UNDP launch competition for mediators to build confidence on both sides of the Nistru River

The EU-funded ‘Confidence Building Measures’ programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Moldova), is launching a competition to select local mediators – change agents.

Their mission will be to strengthen social cohesion and promote co-operation on both sides of the Nistru River.

The role of mediators is to:

provide methodological guidance;

provide mentoring;

develop the organisational capacity of six thematic platforms created with the support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by UNDP.

The deadline for applications is 1 April.

Over the past seven years, the United Nations and the European Union have successfully implemented similar assistance programmes for mediators, contributing to confidence-building and harmonious community development in nearly 20 countries.

Find out more

Press release

Eligibility and selection process