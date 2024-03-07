EU grants of up to €50,000 for investigative journalists collaborating across borders – open to Georgia and Ukraine

The EU-funded Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) programme has opened two new calls for proposals, inviting newsrooms and individual journalists to apply for funding to collaborate on transnational investigations.

IJ4EU’s Investigation Support Scheme will provide grants of up to €50,000 to allow journalistic teams of any type — including newsrooms and specialist investigative outlets — to team up across frontiers on ambitious projects.

Meanwhile, IJ4EU’s Freelancer Support Scheme will provide grants of up to €20,000 to cross-border investigative teams made up predominantly of freelance journalists.

Applications must be submitted by teams with journalists based in at least two European countries that include all 27 EU member states and the following non-EU countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine. Eligibility is based on residency, not nationality.

The deadline for applications is 31 March.

Find out more

Press release

Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU)