AMERANT BANK NAMED THE HOMETOWN BANK OF THE MIAMI MARLINS

Multi-year partnership includes extensive brand presence in ballpark, sponsorship of the ‘Marlins Saves’ program - Amerant Bank will make a donation for every Marlins home game save this season

CORAL GABLES, FL, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced a strategic partnership with the Miami Marlins making Amerant Bank the “Hometown Bank” of the team. Amerant Bank is headquartered in Coral Gables and has served the South Florida community for over 40 years. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to enter into a multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “Amerant has rapidly earned a reputation of aligning with well-known and respected organizations with strong roots in our local community. We see this partnership with the Marlins as another great opportunity to align Amerant alongside a franchise that embodies the history and culture of South Florida.”

The partnership includes the Hometown Bank designation, as well as a robust presence of the Amerant brand inside the stadium on the recognizable Ivy Wall in left center field.

Additionally, the Miami Marlins and Amerant Bank are teaming up for “Marlins Saves presented by Amerant,” highlighting the commitment from both organizations to the local community. Amerant Bank will make a donation for every save the Marlins record at loanDepot park this season. Proceeds will support the Miami Marlins Foundation programming, which makes a positive impact on South Florida by creating opportunities for youth to stay active, achieve academic success, and build leadership skills.

“With a shared commitment on making an impact across the South Florida community, the Marlins-Amerant partnership showcases the power of teamwork,” said David Oxfeld, Marlins Chief Commercial Officer. “Amerant is an indelible and innovative hometown organization that carries a widely respected reputation. We are excited to continue making a difference in our community, with Amerant by our side.”

Amerant Bank has complemented its banking center expansion plans with an expansive program of strategic, multi-year sports partnerships across South Florida, which now includes the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat, and Florida Panthers, along with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

