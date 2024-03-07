Submit Release
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Launch of CEO Corner Platform

CEO Corner segments to provide added perspective to press releases, corporate developments and pipeline progress

Provides interested parties the ability to ask questions and submit topics for future videos

OCALA, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its CEO Corner featuring Thomas K Equels, M.S., J.D., Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of AIM ImmunoTech. The CEO Corner platform is intended to provide additional and in-depth perspective to press releases, corporate developments and development pipeline progress.

“Keeping our stakeholders well informed is absolutely essential to the future success of AIM ImmunoTech,” states Equels. “CEO Corner is a new way for us to connect directly with both current and potential stockholders. CEO Corner segments will provide expanded perspective on press releases, clinical trials and other corporate advancements as we continue to push forward with our development pipeline. We believe in the future of Ampligen and are dedicated to growing value for all stakeholders.”

The CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company’s website here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
AIM@jtcir.com

