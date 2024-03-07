St. Martin´s Conference 2023 about competition news, sports and mergers

2023-10-05

The next annual St. Martin's Conference on latest news in the field of competition law and significant market power will take place on 8 and 9 November 2023 at the premises of the Office for the Protection of Competition in Brno (hereinafter referred to as "the Office").

This year, the participants of the conference can look forward to a regular summary of the developments at the Czech and Slovak competition authorities, which will be presented by Petr Mlsna, Chairman of the Office, Kamil Nejezchleb, Vice-Chair of the Office, and Juraj Beňa, Chairman of the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic. They will be joined by a representative of one of the Baltic States and, of course, a presentation of the latest activities of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition will also take place.

A special lecture on judicial perspective on competition issues will be presented by Karel Šimka, President of the Supreme Administrative Court. The sessions on the first day will be addressed to competition in the sports sector and merger review. Petra Košt'álová from the Office, Anna Głogowská from the Polish Competition Authority, attorney Jan Kupčík and academic Michal Petr from Palacký University in Olomouc will speak about sports issues. The session on mergers will be moderated by Martin Vitula from the Office and views on this globally relevant issue will be presented by Judit Buránszki from the Hungarian Competition Authority and attorneys Robert Neruda and Petr Zákoucký.

The second day of the conference will introduce a discussion on the first year of experience with the second extensive amendment to the Act on Significant Market Power. The session will include contributions of Petr Solský, Vice-Chairman of the Office, Jiří Brož and Pavel Dejl, attorneys at law, and Marijana Mutavdžić and Nikolina Radanović, representatives of the Croatian Competition Authority.

The conference will be concluded by traditional parallel workshops on current topics, this time including the amendment to the Act on Protection of Competition and practical issues related to services in the food supply chain.

Agenda of the Conference

REGISTRATION page